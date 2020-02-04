This time of year is always such a diet quandary. If you’ve committed to a keto diet but still want to celebrate, Stephanie Laska has ideas on how to bend the rules a bit in her new “Dirty, Lazy, Keto Cookbook,” co-authored by her husband, William Laska.

Stephanie Laska lost 140 pounds — half her body weight — on the keto diet and has maintained it for more than six years. She follows a more flexible approach that she describes as kinder and more inclusive, “not obsessive like other strict keto diets, where folks count carbs from their toothpaste or multivitamin.” Her version allows sugar substitutes and grain alternatives, and even the occasional low-carb beer (gasp!).

She created this keto version of chili using canned black soybeans, which have only 1 gram of net carbs per 1/ 2 cup serving. “More importantly,” she writes, “they taste just like black beans!”

Tootin’ Chili

2 pounds lean ground turkey

1 medium onion, peeled and diced

1 medium green bell pepper, seeded and chopped

6 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

1 (15-ounce) can black soybeans

1 cup water

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoons paprika

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1/ 2 teaspoon salt

In a large pot over medium heat, add turkey and cook 10 to 15 minutes, stirring regularly until browned. Transfer meat from pot to a large bowl.

To the pot, add onion, bell pepper and garlic. Saute 3 to 5 minutes until translucent.

Add ground meat, tomato paste, crushed tomatoes, black soybeans, water, dry spices and salt, stirring regularly.

Cover pot and reduce heat. Let simmer 30 minutes until meat is tender.

Let cool 10 minutes and then serve. Serves 10.

Tips and options: Serve Tootin’ Chili with shredded cheese, sour cream and avocado. To increase fiber, Laska says she sometimes adds finely diced cooked celery to the base of the Tootin’ Chili.

Per serving: 240 calories; 10 g fat; 24 g protein; 350 mg sodium; 5 g fiber; 14 g carbohydrates; 4 g sugar

Excerpted from “The Dirty, Lazy Keto Cookbook” by Stephanie Laska and William Laska. Used with the permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, Inc. All rights reserved.

