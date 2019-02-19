Tomatoes, olives and garlic are staples for zesty Sicilian cooking. Raisins add sweetness, giving the sauce a tantalizing sweet and sour flavor. This Mediterranean island was the crossroads for many invading cultures, which infused the island cooking with raisins and other dried fruits added to many dishes.

The sauce for the fish can be made in a microwave oven. This saves time and the need to clean another saucepan. I also give a stovetop method.

The general rule for cooking fish is 10 minutes for a 1-inch thick piece. If the fish is thicker or thinner, adjust the cooking time using the 10-minute rule as a guideline. Remember the fish will continue to cook after it is removed from the heat. I usually cook the fish 8 minutes per inch to account for this.

Helpful Hints:

– Any meaty type of fish such as tuna, halibut or grouper can be used.

– This sauce also goes well with chicken or beef.

– Minced garlic can be found in jars in the produce section of the supermarket. Four garlic cloves, crushed can be substituted.

Countdown:

– Place water for pasta on to boil.

– Cook sauce and then fish.

– Boil pasta.

Shopping List:

To buy: 3/ 4 pound swordfish, 1 can low-sodium, diced tomatoes, 1 small container pitted black olives, 1 small package raisins, 1 small package fresh linguine, 1 container dried oregano and 1 package broccoli florets.

Staples: olive oil, minced garlic, salt and black peppercorns.

Sicilian Swordfish

1 cup canned, drained, low-sodium, diced tomatoes

2 teaspoons minced garlic

5 pitted black olives

2 tablespoons raisins

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon olive oil

3/ 4 pound swordfish (about 3/ 4 -inch thick)

For sauce

Microwave method: Place tomatoes, garlic, olives, raisins and oregano in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover with a paper towel and microwave on high 3 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Stove method: Place tomatoes and garlic in small saucepan and simmer 2 minutes. Add olives, raisins and oregano. Continue to cook 5 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.

For fish

Heat olive oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add swordfish. Brown for 2 minutes on each side. Salt and pepper cooked sides. Lower heat to medium and continue to cook 2 minutes or until fish is cooked. It will look opaque inside, not translucent. Remove from skillet, divide into 2 equal portions and spoon sauce over top. Serve over linguine.

Yields 2 servings.

Per serving: 292 calories (33 percent from fat), 10.6 g fat (2.4 g saturated, 4.6 g monounsaturated), 66 cholesterol, 35.4 g protein, 14.4 g carbohydrates, 3.3 g fiber, 251 mg sodium.

Broccoli Linguine

1/ 4 pound fresh linguine

1/ 2 pound broccoli florets (about 3 cups)

2 teaspoons olive oil

1/ 4 cup reserved pasta water

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Bring a large pot with 3 quarts of water to a boil over high heat. Add linguine and broccoli, cook 2 minutes if using fresh or 9 minutes if using dried. For the dried pasta, add the broccoli for the last 2 minutes of cooking. Remove 1/ 4 cup water from pot and drain linguine. Mix olive oil into reserved water. Pour over linguine and broccoli and toss. Add salt and pepper to taste. Place on individual plates. Place fish and sauce over pasta.

Yields 2 servings.

Per serving: 288 calories (18 percent from fat), 5.8 g fat (0.9 g saturated, 2.3 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 10.5 g protein, 49.8 g carbohydrates, 4.7 g fiber, 39 mg sodium.

