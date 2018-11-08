LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Jenna and Adam Klenk, Brogue, Nov. 7, a daughter.

Kyrstin (Kincaid) and Edward Rohm Jr., Warfordsburg, Nov. 6, a son.

Brittany Kane and Kevin Bazemore, York, Nov. 7, a daughter.

 

