York Dispatch
Published 5:03 p.m. ET Nov. 8, 2018
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Jenna and Adam Klenk, Brogue, Nov. 7, a daughter.
Kyrstin (Kincaid) and Edward Rohm Jr., Warfordsburg, Nov. 6, a son.
Brittany Kane and Kevin Bazemore, York, Nov. 7, a daughter.
