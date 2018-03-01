Births for Friday, March 2
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
DaShonna and Mike Long: of Red Lion, Feb. 26, a son.
Ashley Young: of York, Feb. 28, a son.
Alexandra (Hackenberg) and Matthew Wagner: of York, Feb. 28, a daughter.
Sara (Hudson) and Nathan Baadte: of York, Feb. 28, a son.
