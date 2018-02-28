Births for Thursday, March 1
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Danielle (Ramage) and Roman Destephano: of York, Feb. 26, a daughter.
Megan (Chronister) and Adam Krape: of York, Feb. 27, a son.
Kathleen (Fromm) and Lawrence Herring: of Shrewsbury, Feb. 27, a daughter.
Jessie Rodowski and Steven Johnson: of Seven Valleys, Feb. 27, a son.
