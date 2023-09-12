York County happenings: Economic summit; 'Finding Nemo Jr.'; Alzheimer's Connection concert

Staff report

York Dispatch

York County delegation

Economic summit on Thursday

The York County delegation to the state Legislature will hold an economic summit, 1-4 p.m. Thursday at Alumni Hall at York College.

State Rep. Seth Grove, R-Dover Township, will be joined by Reps. Joe D’Orsie, R-Mount Wolf, Kate Klunk, R-Hanover, Dawn Keefer, R-Franklin Township, Wendy Fink, R-Windsor Township, Mike Jones, R-York Township, and Carol Hill-Evans, D-York City. Staff from the offices of State Sens. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York Township, and Mike Regan, R-Camp Hill, will be in attendance as well.

Members of the public and press are invited to attend. Three separate panels will share their insights with the delegation about York County and the nation’s economic conditions, as well as policies which can improve all three.

Belmont Theater

‘Disney’s Finding Nemo, Jr.’

The Belmont Theatre presents “Disney's Finding Nemo, Jr.,” Friday through Sept. 24 at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St.

This high energy musical will bring talented youth ages 18 and younger to the main stage at The Belmont for a musical adaptation of the 2003 Pixar movie “Finding Nemo.” It features new music with the familiar story of Marlin the clownfish and his son, Nemo, along with Dory, Crush and the Tank Gang.

There is a special ticket price for this show of $20, and the show runs just over one hour. Go to www.thebelmont.org or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information.

Alzheimer’s Connection

Benefit concert at WellSpan Park

The Alzheimer’s Connection will hold its second annual music concert event on Saturday at WellSpan Park, the York Revolution Stadium.

The festivities kick off at 2 p.m. with live music performed by Jay Allen, a contestant on season 22 of “The Voice,” followed by the York Revolution taking on the Frederick Keys. The event includes an educational area on Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, line dancing lessons, photo board display, food and more.

Tickets are $35 for the concert, $47 for the concert and baseball game, and $150 for the ultimate VIP experience of the concert and catered box seating with Jay Allen during the baseball game.

A portion of all proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. For tickets, go to yorkrevolution.com/endalz.

For information on Alzheimer's and related dementias, call the Alzheimer's Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter's toll-free, 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900.