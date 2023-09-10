York County happenings: 'Bucket List' author to speak; Cultural Jam; used book sale

Staff report

York Dispatch

York County Libraries

‘The Bucket List’ author to speak

Author Rachel Hanna will talk with York County readers about her book “The Bucket List” at 7 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.

Watch parties will be held at four library locations: Dover Area Community Library, Kreutz Creek Library, Red Land Community Library and Village Library. Community members are invited to watch the livestream at any of the four libraries or to join the conversation online.

Additional details and registration can be found at yorklibraries.org/events.

In addition to Hanna’s virtual visit, “The Bucket List” will be the focus of book discussions at the four locations. Readers will gather at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Village Library; 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Kreutz Creek Library; 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Red Land Community Library; and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Dover Area Community Library. Questions should be directed to staff at any of the four participating libraries or by email to kreutzcreeklibrary@yorklibraries.org.

A lifelong resident of Georgia, Hanna is best known for her stories about southerners, and contemporary small-town romances with quirky characters. She is the author of four standalone novels and multiple book series including January Cove, South Carolina Sunsets, Sweet Tea B&B, Whiskey Ridge, Wisteria Island and The Jubilee.

Martin Library

Welcoming Week Cultural Jam

Martin Library, 159 E. Market St., will host the Fifth Annual Welcoming Week Cultural Jam from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The free community event is a joint initiative of Martin Library Teens and the YMCA of the Roses to celebrate 2023 Welcoming Week, which started Friday and runs through Sunday.

This year’s Cultural Jam features a variety of local performers and artists who will share their cultures through music, song, dance, art, poetry, and DJing. They include artist and percussionist Jose A. Lopez from King's Courtyard Artists’ Collective; poet, singer, and educator Aretha Brown; music by Youssef and Sons (of Neama's Egyptian Food); traditional dancing by Filiberto Muñoz; and poetry, art, and music presented by area teens. In addition, Miss Pennsylvania’s Teen 2023 Lizzie Shacklett will have a special appearance.

Many performances will be in the library’s Quiet Reading Room, and a drum circle will be held in the Children’s area. Additional activities will be held on the second floor in the new Teens’ space. Local restaurants will provide light refreshments to showcase the diverse cuisine of the York community.

Dover Library

Book, plant and baked goods sale

The Dover Community Library fall book, plant, and baked goods sale runs Thursday through Sunday at Brookside Park, 4054 Fox Run Road, Dover.

The sale offers gently used books, annuals and perennials and freshly baked goods.

The sale is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.