York County happenings: Oz mystery on a train; detour ends

Staff report

York Dispatch

Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village

‘An Unfortunate Incident in Oz’

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village in Muddy Creek Forks will hold a night of fun, snacks and mystery with “An Unfortunate Incident in Oz” on Saturday.

Starting at 6 p.m., guests become super sleuths to figure out who squashed the Wicked Witch of the East after an inquiry was launched and concluded it might not have been an accident. Eight suspects have returned to Oz for the investigation, and it’s up to the guests to figure out what happened.

Tickets are $15 per person and include a twilight motorcar train ride that takes attendees to Oz, the interactive mystery game and ice cream with cookies to end the evening. This event is not intended for small children. Those under 18 may attend with an adult chaperone.

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village is located at 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road, in Lower Chanceford Township. For more information, visit www.MaAndPaRailroad.com.

Peach Bottom Township

Detour ends

With the completion of construction on a culvert along Route 851, or Bryansville Road, a detour has been lifted, according to PennDOT.

The structure is located between Route 74 or Delta Road and Wise Road or Routh 2048 near Delta in Peach Bottom Township. The culvert was closed in June for replacement.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County, was the contractor on this $1.7 million project.