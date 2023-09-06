York County happenings: Phillips-Hill news; walks for recovery and heart health; trip to Oz

Staff report

York Dispatch

Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill

Mobile office hours

Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York Township, will have mobile office hours once a month for the rest of the year.

Staff members will be at the York Area United Fire and Rescue Station, 50 Commons Drive in Springettsbury Township, to answer questions relating to state-issues, including pending legislation, PennDOT, birth and death certificates, Property Tax Rent Rebates, unclaimed property and more.

Appointments are not required but are highly encouraged.

Mobile office hours are: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7.

To make an appointment, contact Phillips-Hill's district office at 717-741-4648 or senatorkristin@pasen.gov. The district office at 6872 Susquehanna Trail South in Jacobus will continue to run with normal office hours.

Not One More

5K Run Walk for Recovery

Not One More-York Chapter's annual 5K Run/Walk for Recovery is set for Saturday at John Rudy County Park.

The event will begin with registration and packet pick-up at 8 a.m., and the race starts at 10 a.m.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the event, provided by Stoney’s Burgers and Fries, and Dandelion Thyme. In addition, the Church of the Open Door will provide free hot dogs, and the family of Dillon Wentz will provide free dill pickles in his memory.

Cost to participate is $35 for adults; $20 for those living in recovery houses, sober houses, or treatment centers; and free for children 10 and under or $10 with an event T-shirt. All children, regardless of age (including children in strollers), must have a registration and a waiver signed by an adult if they will be participating in the race.

Free team photos are available from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. by Sincerely Samantha. More than 25 recovery service providers and vendors will have resource tables at the event to provide information to participants and guests. HACC Massage Therapy will provide complimentary chair massages at 9 a.m.

Proceeds from this event will help NOM - York provide support and resources to those struggling with addiction and to raise awareness and provide education to the community on the heroin epidemic.

American Heart Association

Heart Walk on Saturday

The American Heart Association will hold the 2023 York Heart Walk on Saturday at York College.

The event begins at 8 a.m., and the walk steps off at 9 a.m. Walkers will start at Graham Field, 899 S. Richland Ave., and take a 1.5-mile trek through the campus.

To learn more or sign up to participate, visit heart.org/yorkwalk. From there, participants can stay up to date by downloading the Heart Walk mobile app and encourage friends and family to join in via e-mail or on social media.

Astronomical Society

Public starwatch

The York County Astronomical Society will host a public starwatch, 8-10 p.m. Saturday at the observatory at John Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road.

The evening will begin with a screened astronomical presentation on current astronomy topics. Guests will then be guided on a tour of the sky through one of the club’s telescopes. Attendees will be shown a host of celestial objects.

Do you have a telescope and are not sure how to use it? Bring it to the observatory and the experts are there to help you.

The event is free, but donations are welcome.

If it is clear, all activities will occur as scheduled. In the event of extreme weather, call 717-759-YCAS (9227) for notice of cancellation, or visit www.astroyork.com or the society’s Facebook page.

Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village

‘An Unfortunate Incident in Oz’

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village in Muddy Creek Forks will hold a night of fun, snacks and mystery with “An Unfortunate Incident in Oz” on Saturday.

Starting at 6 p.m., guests become super sleuths to figure out who squashed the Wicked Witch of the East after an inquiry was launched and concluded it might not have been an accident. Eight suspects have returned to Oz for the investigation, and it’s up to the guests to figure out what happened.

Tickets are $15 per person and include a twilight motorcar train ride that takes attendees to Oz, the interactive mystery game and ice cream with cookies to end the evening. This event is not intended for small children. Those under 18 may attend with an adult chaperone.

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village is located at 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road, in Lower Chanceford Township. For more information, visit www.MaAndPaRailroad.com.