York County happenings: Fatal crashes; death in silo; shooting in city

A 38-year-old Springettsbury Township man died early Sunday morning after crashing his motorcycle in Hellam Township.

The York County Coroner's Office identified the man as Clarence Bupp, of Stony Brook Drive.

Bupp was riding in the area of Furnace and Codorus Furnace roads around 12:34 a.m. when he left the roadway and struck some trees, according to the coroner's office.

A passerby noticed debris from the crash and discovered the motorcycle and Bupp in a field. Bupp was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner's office.

He died from blunt force trauma and the manner of death was accidental, the coroner's office stated.

There will be no autopsy.

Wednesday crash

Coroner releases name of motorcyclist

The York County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a motorcyclist who died after a crash Wednesday.

David McCall, 69, of Park Street in Dover Township, died of blunt force injuries, according to the coroner's office, which ruled his death an accident.

Northern York County Regional Police said the crash occurred around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Park Street in Dover Township.

According to police, a sedan was turning left to drive west and pulled out onto Park Street, and McCall, who was going east on Park Street, struck the side of the sedan.

McCall was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where he died despite efforts to save his life, police said.

A 28-year-old Manchester Township man who was driving the sedan and a 26-year-old passenger from Dover Township reported no injuries.

East Manchester Twp.

Man found dead in corn silo

An 55-year-old man was found dead Sunday afternoon in a corn silo on his East Manchester Township farm.

Steve Gross Jr., of Manchester Street, was discovered unconscious in the unloading chute of the silo around 2:30 p.m., the York County Coroner's Office stated in a news release.

It's unclear when Gross entered the silo, according to the coroner's office, which stated firefighters helped remove Gross and determined he was dead.

York County Area Regional Police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

York City

Man wounded in shooting

York City Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 20-year-old man, according to a news release.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Princess Street. At the scene, police discovered the injured 20-year-old, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, York City Police added.

Individuals with information regarding this incident are asked to contact York City Police by calling 717-846-1234 or emailing abaez@yorkcity.org. Tipsters can also call the tip line at 717-849-2204.