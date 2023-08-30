York County happenings: Motown Revue; children's author tells stories; buses stop

Staff report

York Dispatch

Jackson Township

Police looking for burglar

Northern York County Regional Police are looking for a person who burglarized a home in Jackson Township.

The burglary occurred around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 16 in the first block of Chesapeake Estates.

Northern York County Regional Police are looking for a burglary suspect who broke into a home Aug. 16.According to police, the burglar forced entry through a rear door. No one was home at the time of the break-in, and the burglar got away with cash.

If you have information that can help identify the suspect, contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-8355 or email tips@nycrpd.org and reference case 2023-034538.

Crispus Attucks

Motown Revue Dance Party

Crispus Attucks York’s Active Living Center will host a Motown Revue Dance Party on Friday at the center's gymnasium, 605 S. Duke St.

The party runs from 7 to 11 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Those attending are asked to come in attire from the '60s and '70s for a chance to win a cash prize. Carman Bryant & Positive Flow Band will echo the Motown sounds of the era.

Tickets are $20 at the door, $15 in advance, adults only, and refreshments will be provided. For information, contact Robin Beatty-Smith at 717-848-3610, ext. 267 or rbeattysmith@crispusattucks.org. Proceeds benefit the Crispus Attucks York’s Active Living Center.

Martin Library

Children’s author to tell stories

Local children's author Debra Tanguy Herlocker will tell stories and autograph books at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Martin Library, 159 E. Market St., as part of Downtown York’s First Friday festivities.

The library will be open 5-7 p.m. for family-friendly fun, including storytelling, crafts and activities.

The theme of the evening is caterpillars in honor of the star of Herlocker’s books, a curious and compassionate caterpillar named Caitlyn. Herlocker is the author of “Caitlyn’s Adventure” and “Who Kidnapped Sheb Woolly?” which were both illustrated by award-winning artist Valerie Bouthyette.

The event is free, and families can stop in at any time. Registration is not required.

Rabbit Transit

No buses on Monday

Rabbit Transit buses in York County will not be running on Monday for the Labor Day holiday. That includes paratransit and Stop Hopped as well as Capital Region buses, the company said in a news release.

Rabbit Transit will operate normal fixed routes in Gettysburg.

All service will resume at regularly scheduled times on Tuesday.

For more information, call the Customer Care Center at 1-800-632-9063 or visit www.rabbittransit.org.