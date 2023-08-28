York County happenings: Roadwork in Hanover; arrest in stabbing

Staff report

9-month resurfacing project to begin

A resurfacing project along Broadway in Hanover is set to begin Sept. 5, according to PennDOT.

The project extends 1¾ miles along Broadway/Route 194 from the intersection with York Street/Route 116 and North Railroad Street to the intersection with Eisenhower Drive and Moulstown Road.

There will be single lane restrictions during daylight hours with flaggers providing traffic control. There will be no restrictions from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. daily, and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays.

This project consists of paving, base repair, guide rail and drainage replacement, and other miscellaneous construction. Work will primarily be performed during daylight hours, although paving is expected to be performed next spring during nighttime hours.

JVI Group Inc., of York Springs, Adams County, is the contractor on this $1.5 million project. All work is expected to be completed by June 13, 2024.

York City

Woman charged in stabbing

A 31-year-old York City woman is charged in the stabbing of a 21-year-old woman Thursday.

Lawashia Murray was arrested by York City Police following the stabbing, which occurred just after noon Thursday in the 800 block of East King Street.

Murray had a preliminary arraignment Thursday night before Magisterial District Judge Thomas L. Harteis. She was taken to the York County Prison after she was unable to post the $50,000 bail set by the judge.

Murray has been charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of making terroristic threats and harassment.

Murray stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife during a verbal and physical altercation, according to court documents. Police said Murray confessed to stabbing the woman and threatening another person.

Police on Friday did not know the condition of the woman who was stabbed, but said her wounds were not life threatening.

A preliminary hearing in Murray’s case is slated for Sept. 5 before Harteis.