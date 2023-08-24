York County happenings: Missing woman found; school evacuated; bridge work on I-83

Staff report

York Dispatch

York City

Missing woman found

A 36-year-old York City woman who went missing last week has been located.

Shakera Johnson had last been seen around 10 p.m. Aug. 15 driving a black Nissan Sentra.

York City Police Officer Sterling Brown, who is investigated the matter, said Johnson was found in a Philadelphia hospital. Brown did not reveal why she was in the hospital.

Health issues had Johnson's family concerned for her safety, police said, when she went missing.

Dover Area High School

School evacuated after 'perceived threat'

A "perceived threat" made toward Dover Area High School on Thursday morning led to its evacuation.

Dover Area School District tweeted Thursday afternoon that officials at the school were told that a student had talked to others about bombs planted in the cafeteria. School administrators and the school resource officers found the student and took him to the SRO office.

The school was evacuated just before 10 a.m., and students and personnel went to the football stadium at Dover Area Middle School, according to the district. Northern York Regional Police and school personnel did a visual search of the cafeteria and other common areas, and K9s from the York County Sheriff's Office and other counties were brought in to search the school.

No explosives were found, and students returned to the school at 11 a.m., the district said.

The district later sent out messages to parents saying the scene had been cleared by police and students were sent back to the school around 11:30 a.m. Parents were allowed to pick up their children from the school, but most students returned to class, according to the district.

The student involved was released to his parents and will face charges after an investigation, the district said.

Interstate 83

Bridge repairs to close lanes at night

Nighttime lane restrictions will be in place on Interstate 83 in York County next week as bridge deck repairs are being done south of Route 30.

The work will be done from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Sunday night through Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The lane restrictions will be between Exit 19 (Route 462/Market Street) and Exit 21 (Route 30/Arsenal Road).

Lane restrictions will be in place in both directions on I-83 during work hours. Motorists should be alert for construction crews and drive with caution.

The project includes replacing the Eberts Lane bridge spanning I-83, constructing an additional span on the existing three-lane, two-span bridge on North Sherman Street spanning I-83 and Mill Creek, approach work, guide rail updates and pavement marking updates.

The $10.1 million project is being done by Deblin Inc. of Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.