York County happenings: Shredding event; World War II encampment; family sought

Staff report

York Dispatch

Coroner's office

Seeking next of kin

The York County Coroner's Office is looking for the next of kin for a woman in her 50s who died earlier this month.

The coroner's office is seeking the family members of Dawn Little, who died of natural causes.

If you are family or know her family, call the York County Coroner's Office at 717-840-7617 as soon as possible.

Red Lion

Shredding event

State Rep. Wendy Fink, R-Windsor Township, invites residents of the 94th Legislative District to participate in a free document shredding event, 9-11 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Fink’s district office, 100 Redco Ave. in Red Lion.

There will be a limit of four boxes and/or bags per household, and the event is limited to residential customers only (no businesses). Remove any paper or binder clips beforehand; staples are permitted.

Call Fink’s office at 717-244-9232 with any questions. Shredding will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

Muddy Creek Forks

World War II encampment

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village at Muddy Creek Forks will host a World War II encampment this weekend, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Military vehicles including Jeeps, motorcycles and trucks will be on display along with exhibits of armaments and military supplies. The Big Red One from Craley is bringing an armored personnel carrier and other equipment, and reenactors representing American, British, Canadian, French, German and Russian troops will be on hand. On both days, units from opposing armies will engage in a skirmish on the museum grounds starting at 2 p.m.

Admission is free to the event at the Heritage Village, 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road, Lower Chanceford Township.

There will also be motorcar train rides at quarter after each hour both days. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children, and children under 3 ride free. Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.MaAndPaRailroad.com. The A.M. Grove General Store, mill, and grain elevator will be open for visitors.

Other weekend activities include presentations by Rosette Lobel, 84, a Holocaust survivor; Tristan Holley with a military equipment display; Christine Turk with a display on war bond drives showing the civilian homefront war support; and Chris Brang with a Victory Garden display. Finally, there will be a living history display of a factory worker apartment during that time.