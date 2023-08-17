York County happenings: 'You Can't Take It with You'; Butterflies on the Lawn; astronomy

Staff report

York Dispatch

TAFE

‘You Can’t Take It with You’

TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) presents “You Can’t Take It with You,” Friday through Sunday at St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market St.

“You Can't Take It with You” is a comedic classic set in 1936. It won the 1937 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was adapted for the screen in 1938 and won the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Director.

Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $12, with some tickets for Saturday evening’s performance set aside as pay as you wish.

Tickets are available at the door or online at https://tafepa.org/tickets/you-cant-take-it-with-you.

Astronomical Society

Learn about solar, radio astronomy

The York County Astronomical Society will hold a public event 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at their observatory at John Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road.

Solar and Radio Astronomy from 11:00AM-3:00PM with a Telescope Clinic, and How to Buy a Astronomical Telescope presentation from 1:00PM-2:00PM.

Society member Kerry Smith will show attendees the society’s radio astronomy endeavors and discuss radio astronomy, the study of unseen radiated energy in the electromagnetic spectrum below visible light, throughout the event.

At 1 p.m., members of the society will give a presentation on buying an astronomical telescope and how to get started properly. Do you have a telescope and are not sure how to use it? Bring it to the observatory and the experts will help anytime between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The event is free, and donations will be appreciated.

If it is clear, all activities will occur as scheduled. If it is completely cloudy or raining, the indoor activity of a screen astronomical presentation will occur as scheduled. In the event of extreme weather, call 717-759-YCAS (9227) or visit the society’s Facebook page at York County Astronomical Society (YCAS) to see if the event is canceled.

Bartz Brigade

Butterflies on the Lawn

The Bartz Brigade will host its annual Butterflies on the Lawn event from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at John Wright Restaurant, 234 N. Front St., Wrightsville.

The annual event encourages families who’ve lost loved ones to suicide to purchase and release a butterfly in their loved ones’ names. The $10 donation for each butterfly will support the Bartz Brigade’s mission to support suicide prevention initiatives and to raise funds to be used here in York County to support adolescents, young adults and those serving in the military.

The event will feature a DJ who will share facts and memories about loved ones honored that day and play favorite songs submitted by their families.

The butterflies will be released at 5:30 p.m.

Butterflies can be purchased for $10 both at the event and in advance. To purchase a butterfly beforehand, go to https://bit.ly/3OGyUwd.

New Cumberland

Blood drive

New Cumberland First Church of God, 323 Reno Avenue, New Cumberland, will hold a community blood drive for the Central PA Blood Bank, 1-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Donors are encouraged to make an appointment through the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank by calling 1-800-771-0059 or by going to https://donate.717giveblood.org/donor/schedules/zip.

For more information, call Rose Bruce at 717-215-0328 or contact the CPBB directly at 1-800-771-0059.