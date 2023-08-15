York County happenings: Pick up KI tablets; Tap Talk

Staff report

York Dispatch

Peach Bottom

Residents can pick up KI tablets

The Pennsylvania Department of Health will offer free potassium iodide, or KI, tablets on Thursday to Pennsylvanians who are within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants as part of routine preventive efforts in case of future emergencies.

KI tablets should be taken when instructed to protect the thyroid gland against radioactive iodine if there is an emergency at a nuclear plant.

The tablets are available to all Pennsylvanians who live or work within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants by visiting a distribution center on Thursday, calling the Department of Health at 1-877-PA-HEALTH or visiting a county and municipal health department or state health center.

People can pick up tablets for family members or those who can’t get to the distribution site on their own, and school districts and employers can obtain a supply from the Department of Health.

Locally, those who live or work within a 10-mile radius of the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station can pick up KI tablets 2-7 p.m. Thursday at the Peach Bottom Recreation Center, 5 Pendyrus St., Delta.

Penn State Master Watershed Stewards

Tap Talk in New Freedom

The Penn State Master Watershed Stewards will host a Tap Talk on Agricultural Sustainability and Reforestation in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed, 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Alecraft Brewery, 15 S Main St., New Freedom.

Jim Kauffman, forest programs manager, and Mauricio Rosales, senior agriculture programs manager from the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, will discuss sustainability practices and the benefits of planting riprian forest buffers to restore the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.

Participants can enjoy locally brewed beverages and can participate in an environmental trivia game, with prizes and swag included.

This event is free and for ages 21 and up. For more information and to register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/tap-talks-agricultural-sustainability-and-reforestation-in-the-chesapeake-bay-watershed.