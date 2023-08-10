York County happenings: Take a Swing at Cancer; Apple Festival looks for vendors

Staff report

H.O.P.E.

Take a Swing at Cancer

H.O.P.E.’s 15th annual Take a Swing at Cancer Golf Classic Tournament will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, at Hickory Heights Golf Club, 5158 Lehman Road, in North Codorus Township.

The tournament benefit H.O.P.E., Help for Oncology Problems and Emotional Support, a network based in New Freedom that provides free support for cancer patients and their families.

The tournament is $90 per person. Anyone who gets a hole in one on Hole 17 wins $5,000 and $5,000 for H.O.P.E.

The day begins at 7 a.m. with registration and continental breakfast. At 7:30 a.m., speakers will start the tournament and tee offs begin. At 8 a.m. there will be Captain’s Choice. After the tournament, participants will have lunch with beer.

For questions or to register, call 717-244-2174.

Coroner's Office

Seeking family members

The York County Coroner’s Office is seeking the family of a man who died last week.

James Stover died at WellSpan York Hospital.

If you know of or are Stover’s legal next of kin, contact the coroner’s office at 717-840-7617 or York Hospital at 717-851-2390.

New Cumberland

Apple Festival needs vendors

Organizers of the 2023 New Cumberland Apple Festival are looking for vendors.

The festival will be held Sept. 30 at the New Cumberland Borough Park, 517 Front St.

Vendors must sell handmade crafts; no commercially made items will be allowed, according to the organizers.

To apply for a spot, go to www.applefestivalnewcumberlandpa.com or email cvleukus@aol.com.