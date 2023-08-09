York County happenings: Ales for Tails; meat drawing

Staff report

York Dispatch

Dover

Meat drawing at fire company

A meat drawing will be held Friday at Union Fire and Hose Co. No. 1, 30 E. Canal St, Dover.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner is served at 6 p.m., and the drawings are held at 7 p.m. Prizes are meats from Weavers of Wellsville.

Tickets can be purchased at the event for $10 per person.

The company’s service project for this month is collecting nonperishable food items to restock the Dover Food Bank for the holidays.

Gift Horse Brewing

Ales for Tails

The Buy Local Coalition will present Ales for Tails, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at Gift Horse Brewing Co., 117 N. George St. The event benefits SNORT Rescue and Speranza Animal Rescue.

The main event will be held at 3:30 p.m., when Carmine V. Pantano, president of the Buy Local Coalition, will race a rescued English bulldog, Toby The Lovable Lemon, in an agility-style race course. Libre from Speranza Animal Rescue will be onsite for photos from noon to 2 p.m.

Local band The Thompson Triplets will play from 7 to 10 p.m.

A silent auction associated with the event runs until 10 p.m. Saturday at https://www.32auctions.com/alesfortailsyork2023. Go to www.BuyLocalYork.com for more information.