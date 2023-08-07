York County happenings: Starwatch; firefighters parade and convention; back-to-school bash

Staff report

York Dispatch

Astronomical Society

Public starwatch

The York County Astronomical Society will hold a public starwatch, 8-10 p.m. Saturday at the observatory at John Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road.

The event includes a screened astronomical presentation on current astronomy topics and a tour of the sky through one of the club’s telescopes. Anyone who has a telescope and would like expert help on using it is encouraged to bring it along.

The event is free, and donations will be accepted.

In the event of extreme weather, call 717-759-YCAS (9227) or visit www.astroyork.com or the society's Facebook page at York County Astronomical Society (YCAS) to see if the starwatch is canceled.

West Manchester Twp.

Firefighters parade and convention

The West Manchester Township Fire Department will host the 111th Annual Firefighters Association of York County Convention on Saturday.

The day will kick off with a parade starting at noon, stepping off from the Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court, and going from the upper entrance to Loucks Road. The parade will continue south to Taxville Road, turn left onto Taxville to Bannister Street and end at West York Middle and High School. The roads will be closed beginning at 11:30 a.m.

More than 80 fire department vehicles are expected for the parade, along with high school bands, Miss Pennsylvania and others.

After the parade, the community is invited to the York Expo Center for a free concert by The Amish Outlaws, food trucks, bounce houses, firefighter challenges, games for kids and more.

Friends Salon 24, JFS

Back-to-school bash

Friends Salon 24 and the Jewish Family Service of Greater Harrisburg are hosting a free back-to-school bash, 4-7 p.m. Monday at the Sarah Ellen Event Venue, 324 W. Market St.

The first 100 students to arrive will receive free book bags. There will also be games, activities, and food sold by Skillet2Plate Soul Bistro.

“We are excited to host this event for the community,” said Rhon Friend, owner of Friends Salon 24. “We want to help make sure that all students have the supplies they need to succeed in the upcoming school year.”

JFS is a foster care and adoption agency raising awareness for the need of foster and adoption families as well as providing outpatient services, a food pantry, financial assistance and services for seniors and refugee resettlement services. For more information, visit jfsofhbg.org.