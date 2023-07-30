York County happenings: Roadwork' 'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown'; Pa. College of Art & Design

Staff report

York Dispatch

Shrewsbury

Lane restrictions on Forrest Avenue

Lane restrictions will be in place starting Monday in the area of Route 851 in Shrewsbury for maintenance work on a retention ponds.

PennDOT said the work on the ponds at Exit 4 will be done from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. A lane restriction will be in place in each direction on Forrest Avenue both days.

There will be no impact on Interstate 83 traffic because of the work, PennDOT said.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Belmont Theatre

‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’

The Belmont Theatre brings the Peanuts gang to stage with the musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

The production features the script from the 1999 revival of the musical, watching as Charlie Brown and his friends explore life’s great questions: baseball, homework, crushes and friendship.

The production runs Friday through Aug. 13, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $28 for seniors 62+ and $18 for youth 18 and younger. Go to www.thebelmont.org or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information.

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design

First Friday pop-up

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design will open its York pop-up location to the public for First Friday, 6-10 p.m. Friday at 133 S. Duke St.

Representatives from the student-run Agency will be on hand to display and explain branding work completed this summer for five York nonprofits. An exhibition of book cover art, “Inside the Cover,” will also be on display.

PCA&D’s Agency is a student-led organization that this summer performed branding and design work on behalf of five York-area nonprofits: Appell Center for the Performing Arts, Horn Farm Center, Keystone Kidspace, Ophelia’s Making Agency, and York Art Association.

“Inside the Cover,” an exhibition of book cover art, will also be on display. This exhibition features the work of three artists whose art has been featured on the covers of numerous children’s books: Bill Dussinger, a graphic designer/illustrator/educator; Amber Kane, an artist and educator; and internationally recognized children’s book author and illustrator Matt Novak.