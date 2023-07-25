York County happenings: Glatfelter Station to close for day; Royer's contest

Staff report

York Dispatch

Rail Trail

Glatfelter Station to close Saturday

Glatfelter Station, in Seven Valleys, will close Saturday to accommodate a family reunion.

According to York County Parks director Michael Fobes, as part of an agreement with the Glatfelter family when the county was given the rights to construct the parking lot, the family has access to the land once a year for a family reunion.

The park should reopen Sunday, Fobes said.

The parking lot is an access point to the York County Heritage Rail Trail Park, which is 21 miles long and runs from the Mason-Dixon line just south of New Freedom to the Colonial Court House in York City. It also connects to the 20-mile-long Torrey C. Brown Trail in Maryland.

Royer’s Flowers

Contest to name a new fall arrangement

Royer’s Flowers & Gifts i holding its annual name-the-arrangement contest.

The florist’s new all-around arrangement features an autumnal color palette: lavender glass vase, orange rose and orange carnations, purple statice, red alstroemeria and sunflower. It measures 14 inches high and 11 inches wide.

One winner and one runner-up will be selected from the naming entries received by Royer’s and its sister company in Columbus, Ohio. Both the winner and runner-up will receive the arrangement (retail value $34.99) as a prize.

To view the arrangement and enter the contest, visit royers.com/contest. One entry is allowed daily per email through Aug. 5.