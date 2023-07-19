York County happenings: 717 Vintage Fest; Civil War encampment; Tap Talk

Staff report

New York Wire Works

717 Vintage Fest returns

Revolt Style Studio will host 717 Vintage Fest, a vintage market taking place Saturday and Sunday at New York Wire Works, 441 E. Market St.

This event brings together 60 vintage retailers from eight states, offering clothing, accessories, home décor, furniture, collectibles and more, from early 20th century to Y2K era.

Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit https://www.717vintagefest.com/.

Ma & Pa Railroad

Civil War encampment on Sunday

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village at Muddy Creek Forks is hosting a Civil War encampment, complete with soldiers displaying their routines such as firing-by-the-nine-count and positioning of the rifle during drills.

Reenactors from the 87th Pennsylvania Volunteers, a regiment organized in York County, will be on hand 1-5 p.m. Sunday to answer questions and give attendees a better understanding of the challenges and sacrifices soldiers faced during this turbulent period in American history. Free demonstrations on artillery munitions, medicine and food of the period will allow visitors to handle many objects, and there will be an opportunity to train for maneuvers.

The A. M. Grove General Store, Muddy Creek Forks Roller Mills, and grain elevator will also be open with costumed docents to welcome visitors. Motor car train rides through the scenic Muddy Creek Valley will run at quarter after each hour at $10 for adults, $7 for children and free, under 3. Guided Heritage Village tours are available as a free option for ticketed passengers. Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.MaAndPaRailroad.com

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village is located at 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road, Lower Chanceford Township.

Tap Talk

Poetry from the Susquehanna River

The Penn State Master Watershed Stewards will host Tap Talk: Powetry from the Susquehanna River, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Collusion Tapworks, 105 S. Howard St.

Local author Michael Garrigan will share poems from his latest book, “River, Amen,” which explores the Susquehanna River and how it has and continues to shape the community.

This event is free and is for ages 21 and up. For more information and to register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/tap-talks-poetry-from-the-susquehanna-river. Contact Jodi Sulpizio, Master Watershed Steward Coordinator, Penn State Extension at jrb143@psu.edu or 717-840-7408 with questions.

Participants can enjoy locally brewed beverages and can participate in an environmental trivia game, with prizes and swag included.