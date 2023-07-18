York County happenings: Street closure; emergency siren test; antique advertising show

Staff report

Spring Garden Township

South Albemarle Street to close

Storm sewer construction will close South Albemarle Street in Spring Garden Township starting Wednesday.

According to Spring Garden Township Police, the York Excavating Co. will be installing the storm sewer in the 700 block of South Albemarle.

As a result, South Albemarle will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day through Friday between Sunbeam Alley and East Jackson Street.

Motorists should plan alternate routes around the construction during the three-day period.

Muddy Run

Emergency sirens to sound

The warning system to be used in the event of an emergency at Constellation Energy Generation, LLC, Muddy Run Pumped Storage Facility in Lancaster County will be tested at 10 a.m. Thursday.

During the test, a brief tone will sound, followed by the words “this is a test, this is a test.” The test will last approximately two minutes. No action by the public or any county or local emergency organization is necessary.

The system is designed to warn the owners and residents of cottages along a stretch of Conowingo Pond in the event of an emergency at Muddy Run. There are six sets of loudspeakers mounted atop poles upstream and downstream of the facility, in Drumore Township, Lancaster County, and Lower Chanceford and Peach Bottom townships in York County. The system is sounded every three months.

In the event of a real emergency, a tone will sound, followed by the words, “this is an emergency, please move to higher ground, this is an emergency, please move to higher ground.”

Wyndham Garden

Antique advertising show on Friday

An antique advertising show, auction and sale will take place 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday at the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 2000 Loucks Road. The event is free and open to the public.

Antique advertising includes anything that might have been found in an old general store or other retail establishment. Dozens of dealers from throughout the U.S. will bring thousands of vintage advertising items dating from the 1870s to the 1960s for sale, including signs made of tin, porcelain and paper, tins, store displays, general store memorabilia, drug store items, ice cream and soda fountain antiques and more.

Anyone is welcome to bring in items for evaluation by experts and possible sales. This national event is sponsored by the Antique Advertising Association of America. For more information, visit www.pastimes.org/join.