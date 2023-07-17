York County happenings: Cause of death released; Subway robbed; Haines Road lane restriction

Staff report

June fire

Cause of death released

Two people killed in a York City fire in June died as a result of smoke inhalation and burns received from the fire, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Randolfo Hernandez Garcia, 20, and Sulma Trigueros, 25, died June 20 when fire broke out in their home in the 300 block of West North Street in York City.

Determining the cause of death for both victims was delayed while further testing was done, the coroner's report said. No autopsies were done, and both deaths were ruled accidental.

Garcia and Trigueros were found dead inside the home after firefighters had extinguished the flames. The two were found on the first floor of the home, where there had been a significant amount of flames, making it difficult for firefighters to make a rescue.

Heavy fire was showing on the first and second floors of the three-story duplex when fire crews arrived, and the fire extended into the second part of the duplex.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Shrewsbury

Subway robbed at gunpoint

Southern York County Regional Police are looking for information to help identify two men who committed an armed robbery Thursday.

The two robbed a Subway restaurant in the first block of Constitution Avenue in Shrewsbury around 8:45 p.m. Both wore masks and had handguns.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southern Regional Police at 717-235-3944.

PennDOT

Lane restriction on Haines Road

A right-lane restriction will be applied to southbound Haines Road at the intersection with Mount Rose Avenue at the Interstate 83 interchange in York County.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, a contractor is scheduled to perform storm sewer pipe cleaning and pipe inspections from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. One lane of traffic will be open at all times. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution.

To check conditions on major roadways, visit www.511PA.com.