York County happenings: Hanover shuttle: astronomy; Celebration of Heroes; luau

Staff report

Rabbit Transit

Shuttle service for Hanover event

Rabbit Transit will be providing shuttle service during the Hanover Snack Town Street Fair on Saturday.

The park and ride service is free to the public. The shuttle will run from 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. from the Ollies’ parking lot, 1019 Baltimore St., and the Tractor Supply Co. parking lot, 1150 Carlisle St. Service will run every 15 minutes.

For more information, call Rabbit Transit customer service at 1-800-632-9063.

Astronomical Society

Learn about telescopes, solar and radio astronomy

The York County Astronomical Society will hold a public event 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at their observatory at John Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the latest results from the James Webb Space Telescope will be presented informally. Society member Kerry Smith will give a presentation on radio astronomy along with a peek into the society’s endeavors in that area.

If you’re planning to buy a telescope, members will give information and advice during a clinic from 1 to 2 p.m. If you have a telescope, bring it along and the experts will help you learn to use it.

The event is free and open to the public, and donations are welcome.

Hanover

Celebration of Heroes

St. Mark Lutheran Church in Hanover will host a Celebration of Heroes to honor military personnel, emergency responders and medical crews, 7 p.m. Sunday in the church sanctuary, 129 Charles St.

The event will feature patriotic music from The Old Line Statesmen Barbershoppers, the LAMB Ensemble, Hanover Strong Quartet and more. The Allied Veterans Color Guard will have a posting and retiring of the colors, and the ceremony will close with Taps.

Refreshments will follow in the courtyard, and original flags will be on display.

York Catholic

Reserve a space for the open house

The public is invited to attend York Catholic Middle & High School’s Summer Open House, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday by appointment.

Those attending will tour the newly renovated campus, talk with York Catholic teachers and administrators, meet current students and hear their experiences, and learn about the 45+ sports and 60+ activities available.

Pre-registration is required to attend. For more information, call 717-846-8871 ext. 1354.

Senior Commons

RSVP for a luau

Senior Commons at Powder Mill’s luau celebration is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at 1775 Powder Mill Road.

The event includes authentic Hawaiian music, live Polynesian dancers and a refreshing treat, compliments of Senior Commons. Those attending should bring a lawn chair. A raffle basket fundraiser benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

RSVP by Wednesday by calling 717-741-0961 or emailing mpoole@powdermill.com.