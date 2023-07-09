York County happenings: Pardon Project event; VBS; discuss parents' care

Staff report

York City shooting

Man in critical condition

A man was in critical condition after he was shot Saturday afternoon in York City, police said.

The 65-year-old man was shot one time, police said. Officers discovered the man around 3:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Richland Avenue, according to York City Police.

He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police are investigating the shooting.

Anybody with information is asked to contact authorities by emailing abaez@yorkcity.org or calling York City Police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

The tip line can also be reached by calling 717-849-2204.

Route 30

Man struck by truck dies

A 49-year-old pedestrian who was struck and killed early Thursday morning while trying to cross Route 30 has been identified by the York County Coroner’s Office.

Russell Conley, of York City, was killed near Loucks Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. Deputy Coroner Karen Frank was dispatched to the scene and certified the death. Conley died from blunt force trauma, according to the coroner's report.

Conley attempted to cross the road outside of a crosswalk and was struck by a truck, according to York City Police. The driver stopped and cooperated with the police.

Conley was put in an ambulance at the scene and attempts were made to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at 1:36 a.m.

There were no other injuries reported from the incident. A friend was notified of Conley’s death. No family has come forward.

No autopsy was performed, but routine toxicology tests will be run.

Cross Roads Ministerium

Sign up for vacation Bible school

The churches of the Cross Roads Ministerium will offer Twists and Turns: Following Jesus Changes the Game vacation Bible school July 23-27 at Hershaull Park, 7677 Church Road, East Hopewell Township.

Classes are open for children ages 3 through completion of sixth grade. Daily activities include a Bible story, songs, games, crafts and snacks.

The program runs 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each night, and a parent or responsible adult must be present to sign their children in and out each evening. A closing program for friends and families, followed by light refreshments, will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 27.

Parents are encouraged to register children by Monday by emailing CrossRoadsMinisterium@gmail.com or calling 717-714-4736.

An adult Bible study led by Pastor Dave Feiser of Round Hill Evangelical Presbyterian Church will meet on the bandstand at Hershaull Park from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. each evening. The study based on Psalm 23 features video segments followed by discussion. All community members are invited. RSVP to pastordave.roundhillepc@gmail.com or call or text 717-714-4736 to register.

VBS is sponsored by the three churches of the Cross Roads Ministerium: Cross Roads United Methodist and Hopewell and Round Hill Presbyterian.

Pardon Project

Free expungement and pardon clinic

The York County Pardon Project is hosting a free expungement and pardon clinic, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, 225 E. Market St.

Lawyers will be on site at this free clinic to answer questions and discuss if an expungement, sealing of the record or a pardon is an option.

Registration is required. Contact Janelle.Black@yorkbar.com or call 717-854-8755 ext. 204 to register. To be eligible, arrests and charges must be in York County only; participants must reside in York County; there must be no current criminal charges; participants must not be on probation or parole; and all applicants must be prepared to discuss any outstanding costs, fines and restitution.

For more information about the York County Pardon Project, visit https://theprogramitsaboutchange.org/pardons

Senior Commons

Discuss future care plans

Senior Commons at Powder Mill is hosting a free seminar on talking with senior parents about their future care plans with talking points and tips.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Senior Commons, 1775 Powder Mill Road, will host a discussion with Ginnie Kite, a licensed nursing home administrator with an MBA, who will share the best ways to start the conversation with your parents about downsizing and moving to senior living.

RSVPs appreciated; call 717-741-0961 or email mpoole@powdermill.com.