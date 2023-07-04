York County happenings: Design a card; public starwatch

Staff report

Royer’s Flowers

Design a new birthday card

The Royer’s Flowers & Gifts Kids Club is looking for its next birthday card design.

Children ages 5 to 12 are eligible to participate in the kids club’s annual design contest. The winner will receive a free bouquet delivery on his or her next birthday.

The card is emailed to kids club members on their birthdays.

Entries must be dropped off by July 15 at any one of Royer’s 16 stores in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.

To download an entry form and to join the kids club at no cost, visit royers.com/kidsclub.

Astronomical Society

Public starwatch

The York County Astronomical Society will be offering a public starwatch , 8-10 p.m. Saturday at the observatory at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road.

The evening will begin with a screened astronomical presentation on recent images from the James Webb Space Telescope and other current astronomy topics.

Guests will then be guided on a tour of the sky through one of the club’s telescopes. Attendees will be shown a host of celestial objects.

Anyone who has a telescope is encouraged to bring it along and let the society members show you how to get the most out of it.

The event is free and open to the public, and donations are encouraged.

If it is clear, all activities will occur as scheduled. In the event of extreme weather, call 717-759-YCAS (9227) for notice of cancellation, or visit www.astroyork.com or the society’s Facebook page at York County Astronomical Society (YCAS).