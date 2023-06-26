York County happenings: Man dies 9 days after crash; scam seminars for seniors; art exhibits

Staff report

Coroner's report

Man dies nine days after crash on Route 30

A 59-year-old York City man died Friday, nine days after a single-vehicle crash in Hellam Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Angel Torres-Plaza was driving westbound on Route 30 in the area of Kreutz Creek Road at about 1:25 a.m. June 14 when he lost control of his vehicle, the coroner's office said. The car struck a tree and then continued down an embankment, leading to a difficult extrication.

Torres-Plaza was transported to WellSpan York Hospital for medical treatment. He ultimately died of his injuries there nine days later.

No autopsy will be performed, the coroner's office said, but routine toxicology tests were obtained.

Rep. Seth Grove

Seniors can learn about scams

State Rep. Seth Grove, R-Dover Township, will host two seminars Thursday meant to teach senior citizens and their families about scams targeting seniors.

“These seminars are a way to become educated about the warning signs of a scam so you or someone you know doesn’t become a victim,” Grove said. “Criminals have ample technology that allows them to disguise their identity and appear to be legitimate.”

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday will present the seminars.

Seminars will be held 9-10:30 a.m. at Heritage Senior Center, 3700 Davidsburg Road; and 11 a.m.-noon at Windy Hill Senior Center, 1472 Roths Church Road, Spring Grove.

Marketview Arts

Exhibits to showcase York College alumni

York College’s Marketview Arts, 37 W. Philadelphia St., will host exhibitions by two alumni artists from Thursday through Aug. 5.

An opening reception for both is scheduled at 5 p.m. Thursday, followed by “A Conversation with the Arts Fellows” at 6 p.m. All events are open to the public free of charge.

Appell Arts Fellow James O’Shea, a 2021 graduate, will share “Fitting the Narrative,” a series of abstract pieces ranging in scale that depict a variety of religious and mythological scenes. The works take a contemporary approach to some well-known narratives all while exploring the relationship between artmaking and the perception of oneself.

Powder Mill Arts Fellow Ren Harbold, a 2022 graduate, will share “Effervescent Garden Party,” a bright celebration of the artist's illustrative renaissance. The exhibition gives insight into the process of their first comic book, sneak peeks of the second, and features new illustrative paintings alongside fun hand-printed merchandise.

Harbold is the first recipient of the Powder Mill Arts Fellowship, which provided an 11-month residency at Marketview Arts, including studio space and a monetary stipend­–to a recent graduate of the York College Fine Art or Graphic Design program.