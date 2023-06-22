York County happenings: Play performances; bridge burning commemoration; solstice market

Staff report

York County coroner

Searching for man's family

The York County Coroner’s Office is seeking information regarding the next-of-kin of Angel Haddock, who died at WellSpan York Hospital this week.

An autopsy on Haddock, who was in his 50s, is pending.

Anyone with information about Haddock’s next-of-kin can call the coroner’s office at 717-840-7617.

OrangeMite

Shakespeare in city parks

OrangeMite will bring adaptations of three Shakespeare plays to York City parks this weekend.

Performances will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Cherry Lane and 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Kiwanis Lake.

The company will perform one-act, 40-minute versions of “As You Like It”; “Romeo y Julieta,” a bilingual take on the famous tragedy; and “Henry VI Part 1.”

All performances are free and open to the community. Audience members should bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

Riverfest

Burning of Wrightsville bridge commemorated

The Susquehanna National Heritage Area and Rivertownes PA, USA have partnered to commemorate the 160th anniversary of the Civil War burning of the world’s longest covered bridge.

Riverfest runs Friday through Sunday around Wrightsville and Columbia, Lancaster County.

The Wrightsville-Columbia Bridge was burned June 28, 1863, to stop Confederate forces from crossing the Susquehanna. Instead, the Confederates retreated to Adams County, and two days later the Battle of Gettysburg began.

Riverfest will offer special programming and souvenirs, including a coloring book on the bridge burning with pictures by artist David Haneman of Marietta, Lancaster County. There will also be heritage walks, talks and trolley tours, a Bridge Burner Challenge Run & Paddle Race and self-guided tours or digital adventure from Columbia Crossing.

Check out the full event schedule at RiverfestPA.com.

TAFE

‘Sally Cotter and the Censored Stone’

TAFE presents “Sally Cotter and the Censored Stone,” Friday through Sunday at Union Lutheran Church East, 700 E. Market St.

In a parody of a certain book series, Sally falls asleep while reading books about a certain juvenile wizard and dreams that she is a student at Frogbull Academy of Sorcery. But danger is lurking, and it's up to Sally and her new friends Dave and Harmonica to save the day.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $12, with some tickets on Saturday evening set aside for pay what you wish sales.

For more information, visit https://tafepa.org/sally-cotter-show-information.

New York Wire Works

Summer Solstice Market

New York Wire Works will host a Summer Solstice Market, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at 441 E. Market St.

The market will embrace art, sustainability and inspiration from nature, with artists, craftspeople and entrepreneurs selling wthically sources and environmentally conscious products, including jewelry, home goods, artwork and fashion.

Admission is free. For more information, visit www.newyorkwireworks.com/calendar/summersolsticemarket.

Calvary Bible Church

Vacation Bible school starts Monday

Calvary Bible Church, 603 Wilson Ave., Hanover, offers vacation Bible school, 6-8:30 p.m. Monday through June 30.

The theme this year is Twists & Turns, a celebration of games of all kinds. From classic tabletop games to strategy games to video games and more, kids will play their way through VBS in fun locations such as the Bible Study Game Room, Wild Card Crafts, Multi-player Missions, and Skip Ahead Snacks.

The program is free for children age 4 through sixth grade. Call 717-632-3954 or visit https://cbchanover.org for more information.

Creative York

Art in the Parks begins Monday

Creative York celebrates the 30th year of its community program Art in the Parks this summer.

This free kids’ craft program has been a summer staple, providing creative enrichment and fun for children around York City.

Art in the Parks is a six-week program that runs 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday to Friday in parks throughout York City. Children have the opportunity to explore different mediums, unleash their artistic potential and develop a lifelong love for the arts.

The program is designed to be accessible to all, with no registration or fees required. Art supplies are provided, and volunteers help guide participants through unique art projects.

The program will run Monday through Aug. 4. The full schedule of park locations and dates can be found at www.creativeyork.org.