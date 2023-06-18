York County happenings: Code Orange day; Stop sign changing; motorcyclist dies

Staff report

Smoke and sunlight

Code Orange air quality action day

Smoke from Canada and sunny, warm weather here are combining for another Code Orange air quality action day for York County and much of the rest of Pennsylvania on Monday.

The combination of sunny skies, temperatures in the upper 80s and lingering smoke from wildfires in Canada will push ozone concentrations into the Code Orange range Monday for much of the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced Sunday.

The status covers the Susquehanna Valley area, including York County, along with the Philadelphia area, Lehigh Valley-Berks area and the Pittsburgh area, the DEP said. Residents are encouraged to check www.airnow.gov for current conditions in their area.

A Code Orange day means children, the elderly and anyone with respiratory problems such as asthma or COPD will be vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.

Ozone is formed when airborne chemicals such as nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds react with sunlight.

Those in the Code Orange areas are asked to limit their driving by carpooling or using public transportation and combining errands to reduce trips; limit engine idling; refuel cars after sundown; and conserve electricity by turning air conditioning temperatures higher and turning off lights at home when possible.

York City

Stop sign changes on Richland Avenue

The City of York is making some changes that will affect drivers around the area of Richland Avenue at Linden Avenue.

At 10 a.m. Monday, the city will remove the stop sign on the northeast corner of Linden Avenue at Richland Avenue and install a new stop sign on the northwest corner of Richland Avenue at Linden Avenue.

According to the city, the change will encourage motorists traveling southbound on Carlisle Road to use Linden Avenue rather than Madison Avenue to access Richland Avenue and make things safer for residents in that area.

Motorists traveling westbound on Linden Avenue will no longer need to stop when they reach Richland Avenue. Motorists using Madison Avenue to travel southbound will now need to stop when they reach the Richland and Linden avenues intersection.

Hanover crash

Motorcyclist dies 8 days later

A Hanover motorcyclist died at WellSpan York Hospital on Thursday, eight days after he was injured in a crash.

David Lantry, 62, of the 200 block of Baltimore Street, succumbed to multiple blunt-force trauma, according to the York County Coroner’s Office, which certified his death at 3:49 p.m.

Lantry’s motorcycle reportedly collided with an SUV around 9 p.m. June 7 in the 100 block of Eisenhower Drive in Hanover, the coroner’s office stated in a news release.

There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology text will be performed, according to the release.