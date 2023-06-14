York County happenings: Fore 4 Kids; 'Hunchback of Notre Dame'; Anliker exhibit; astronomy

Staff report

York JCC

Fore 4 Kids Golf Tournament

The York Jewish Community Center will hold its Annual Fore 4 Kids Golf Tournament on Friday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort.

The four-person scramble includes a continental breakfast, silent auction, lunch and beverages, on-course games and an awards dinner banquet.

The fundraiser benefits the York JCC programs and services, ensuring children and families in York County have equal access to educational and wellness opportunities, regardless of financial ability.

For more information, go to https://yorkjcc.org/fore4kids/.

Belmont Theatre

‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’

The Belmont Theatre presents “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” a musical based on the novel by Victor Hugo with music from the Disney animated film and new songs from composers Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz.

The musical includes “Out There,” “God Bless the Outcasts” and more, sung by a large choir and 40-member cast telling the story of the deformed bellringer at the famed Paris cathedral who falls in love with the beautiful Esmerelda.

The show runs Friday through June 25. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St. Tickets are $30 for adults, $28 for seniors 62+ and $18 for youth 18 and younger.

For more information, go to www.thebelmont.org or call 717-854-5715.

Dover

Meat drawing on Friday

The monthly meat drawing at Union Fire and Hose Co No. 1 of Dover is planned for Friday.

Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m. and meat drawings at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for the drawings for the evening, and other games of chance will be played.

The company’s service project for June and July is collecting school supplies for needy children in the area.

Creative York

Exhibition by Roger Anliker

Creative York will host an exhibition of works by contemporary artist Roger Anliker, opening 3-5 p.m. Saturday at the nonprofit gallery, 10 N. Beaver St. The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 5.

The exhibit, Myth & Mirage, looks at Anliker’s vision of the visual realms of intimacy. It was curated by Dale Roberts and Carol Oldenburg.

On June 24, Roberts will lead a gouache and metalpoint workshop amongst Anliker’s work. The class runs 9 a.m.-3 p.m., with a break for lunch, and costs $135.

For more information, visit www.creativeyork.org.

Astronomical Society

Learn about solar and radio astronomy

The York County Astronomical Society will hold a public event, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the observatory at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road, York.

Solar and Radio Astronomy from 11:00AM-3:00PM with a Telescope Clinic, and How to Buy a Astronomical Telescope presentation from 1:00PM-2:00PM.

Society member Kerry Smith will present the radio astronomy portion of the event and give attendees a peek into the future of the society’s radio astronomy endeavors. Radio astronomy is the study of unseen radiated energy in the electromagnetic spectrum below visible light. By using radio astronomy, we are able to study astronomical phenomena that are otherwise invisible.

Those who are there will be able to view the sun through the society’s solar telescope, as well as view it remotely on a TV screen that will be hooked up to a telescope.

How to Buy an Astronomical Telescope, 1-2 p.m., will provide information and advice regarding how to buy your first optical astronomical telescope. If you have a telescope and are not sure how to use it, bring it to the observatory and the experts can help you anytime between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The event is free, and donations are welcome.

In the event of extreme weather, call 717-759-YCAS (9227) for notice of cancellation, or visit the society's Facebook page at York County Astronomical Society (YCAS).