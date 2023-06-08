York County happenings: 'In The Heights'; starwatch; Village Tea; mill open house
Dreamwrights
‘In The Heights’
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "In The Heights," the award-winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Friday through June 18 at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave.
The musical tells the story of the vibrant Latino community living in the Washington Heights neighborhood in New York City.
Running concurrent with the production is a curated art gallery, “¡MIRA!," featuring the work of seven local Latino artists. The show will be on display in the Rutter’s Concession Gallery during the entire run of "In The Heights.”
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $14 for general admission, $18 for reserved seating in advance, with a $2 upcharge at the door if tickets are available.
For tickets, go to https://dreamwrights.orgor call 717-848-8623.
Crispus Attucks York
Village Tea on Saturday
The Crispus Attucks York Charter School will hold its eighth annual Village Tea, 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Crispus Attucks Center gymnasium, 605 S. Duke St.
The Marion Howard “It Takes a Village” award will be presented to Kim Coleman-Miller, Samantha Dorm and April Murray for their commitment to helping the York community. This award was named after the late Marion Howard, the first recipient of this award, for her community involvement and passion for helping children.
Tickets to the event are required. Contact Jacquie Martino-Miller at 717-848-3610, Ext. 262 or email jmartino@crispusattucks.org for more information.
Astronomical Society
Public starwatch
The York County Astronomical Society will hold a public starwatch 8-10 p.m. Saturday at the observatory at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road.
The evening will begin with a screened astronomical presentation on the James Webb Space Telescope recent images and other current astronomy topics. The society will then give a tour of the sky through one of the club’s telescopes.
The event is free and open to the public, but donations are welcome. If there is extreme weather, call 717-759-YCAS for notice of cancellation, or visit www.astroyork.com or the society's Facebook page at York County Astronomical Society (YCAS).
Southern York County
Open house at at four local mills
Mills in southern York County and Harford County, Maryland, will hold a free open house on Saturday and Sunday, with four mills in York County participating.
The event is part of a broader celebration sponsored by the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the Society for the Preservation of Old Mills. These local mills will be participating:
- New Park Wind Engine, 290 Woolen Mill Road, Fawn Township, will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. It features two very rare open-geared Aermotor power mills and a horizontal wind turbine.
- Eden Mill, 1617 Eden Mill Road, Springettsbury Township, will be open for tours 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and noon-3 p.m. Sunday. It has its intact dam and three generations of milling equipment still in place. Additional information can be found at edenmill.org.
- Wallace-Cross Mill , 15759 Cross Mill Road, East Hopewell Township, will be open 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The mill, tucked away in its unspoiled little valley, has changed little since its construction in 1826 and continued to provide service by grinding grain for the local community until closing in 1979. More information can found at www.yorkcountypa.gov/parks-recreation/the-parks/wallace-cross-mill-historic-site.
- Muddy Creek Forks Roller Mills is part of the Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village at Muddy Creek Forks, 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road, Lower Chanceford Township. It will be open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.MaAndPaRailroad.com.