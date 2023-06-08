York County happenings: 'In The Heights'; starwatch; Village Tea; mill open house

Staff report

Dreamwrights

‘In The Heights’

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents "In The Heights," the award-winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Friday through June 18 at the theater, 100 Carlisle Ave.

The musical tells the story of the vibrant Latino community living in the Washington Heights neighborhood in New York City.

Running concurrent with the production is a curated art gallery, “¡MIRA!," featuring the work of seven local Latino artists. The show will be on display in the Rutter’s Concession Gallery during the entire run of "In The Heights.”

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $14 for general admission, $18 for reserved seating in advance, with a $2 upcharge at the door if tickets are available.

For tickets, go to https://dreamwrights.orgor call 717-848-8623.

Crispus Attucks York

Village Tea on Saturday

The Crispus Attucks York Charter School will hold its eighth annual Village Tea, 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Crispus Attucks Center gymnasium, 605 S. Duke St.

The Marion Howard “It Takes a Village” award will be presented to Kim Coleman-Miller, Samantha Dorm and April Murray for their commitment to helping the York community. This award was named after the late Marion Howard, the first recipient of this award, for her community involvement and passion for helping children.

Tickets to the event are required. Contact Jacquie Martino-Miller at 717-848-3610, Ext. 262 or email jmartino@crispusattucks.org for more information.

Astronomical Society

Public starwatch

The York County Astronomical Society will hold a public starwatch 8-10 p.m. Saturday at the observatory at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road.

The evening will begin with a screened astronomical presentation on the James Webb Space Telescope recent images and other current astronomy topics. The society will then give a tour of the sky through one of the club’s telescopes.

The event is free and open to the public, but donations are welcome. If there is extreme weather, call 717-759-YCAS for notice of cancellation, or visit www.astroyork.com or the society's Facebook page at York County Astronomical Society (YCAS).

Southern York County

Open house at at four local mills

Mills in southern York County and Harford County, Maryland, will hold a free open house on Saturday and Sunday, with four mills in York County participating.

The event is part of a broader celebration sponsored by the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the Society for the Preservation of Old Mills. These local mills will be participating: