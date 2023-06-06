York County happenings: Code Orange day; suspect in ice cream shop stabbing questioned

Staff report

Canadian smoke

Code Orange day on Wednesday

York County will have another Code Orange air quality action day on Wednesday as smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada continues to affect the region.

Wednesday will be the second Code Orange air quality action day in a row for York County and the rest of the Susquehanna Valley along with Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and the Lehigh Valley region, the state Department of Environmental Protection said in a news release Tuesday.

High concentrations of fine particulate matter in the air mean it is unhealthy for sensitive groups like young children, the elderly and those with lung disease or asthma to be outside for long periods of time, according to the DEP.

Coroner's office identifies man killed in Hellam Township crash

More than 4,000 customers without power in York County

Woman shot during attempted carjacking that shut down I-83 in York County: state police

The DEP strongly encourages residents to help reduce particulate air pollution by not using fireplaces or wood stoves, avoiding open burning of trash, leaves or other materials, and not using gas-powered lawn mowers or other garden equipment for the day.

York County is under a burn ban until July 5 as dry, windy weather increases the risk of fires spreading quickly. The region is also under a red flag warning until 8 p.m. Tuesday from the National Weather Service.

For more information at air quality, visit www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/AQPartnersWeb/.

Manchester

Suspect questioned in ice cream shop stabbing

Police have identified a suspect in a stabbing that took place Thursday at a York County ice cream shop.

York County Regional Deputy Police Chief Bryan Rizzo said the 17-year-old suspect has been identified and was questioned and released with charges pending.

York County Regional Police said the incident took place around 4:40 p.m. outside the Bobcat Creamery, located in the 100 block of South Main Street in Manchester borough.

Police said a 20-year-old man was stabbed in the back during an altercation with the 17-year-old boy. The man reportedly refused EMS help but left with his family to go to the hospital. He was treated and released, police said.

The 17-year-old boy's name has not been released publicly as police continue to investigate the incident.