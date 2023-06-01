York County happenings: Book sale; concert series; Ma & Pa Railroad opens

Staff report

Stewartstown

Book sale benefits library

Friends of the Mason-Dixon Public Library in Stewartstown will be holding a used book sale through Saturday.

Hours for the sale are noon-8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

The library has plenty of children’s and adult books for sale. All sale proceeds will be used to purchase books and electronic media and provide services for the library.

The library is located at 250 Bailey Drive in Stewartstown. Call 717-993-2404 for additional information.

MORE:Emergency sirens to be tested at Peach Bottom site

MORE:Fate of York City mayor to be decided—again—as oath-of-office appeal moves forward

MORE:DePasquale to run for state attorney general in 2024

MORE:One person killed in single-engine plane crash Wednesday

Springettsbury Township

Sounds of Summer concerts to begin

Springettsbury Township’s 2023 Sounds of Summer Concert Series begins Sunday at the Springettsbury Township Park amphitheater, 1501 Mount Zion Road.

Sounds of Summer concerts are held at 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday evenings through Aug. 2 and Sunday evenings Aug. 6-27. Admission is free.

The series begins Sunday with Mama Tried, and The Uptown Band will take the stage Wednesday.

Highlights for the season include the U.S. Navy Band Commodores, the Navy’s premier jazz ensemble, on Sunday, June 16; the Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, July 2, with Stonewood and a fireworks display; and ‘90s multiplatinum group Quad City DJ’s on Wednesday, June 28.

For a full schedule, go to www.springettsbury.com or facebook.com/Springettsbury.

Ma & Pa Railroad

Heritage Village opens for 25th season

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village at Muddy Creek Forks returns for its 25th season Sunday with a full schedule of events.

The historic A. M. Grove Store, Muddy Creek Forks Roller Mills and grain elevator are open to the public, with costumed docents who are knowledgeable and happy to discuss the history and technology of the village and railroad with visitors. Motorcar train rides are available hourly, and guided village tours will be available on most days as a free add-on for visitors who purchase train tickets.

For a full schedule and to buy train tickets, go to www.MaAndPaRailroad.com. Special events include Mid-Atlantic Milling Days on June 10 and 11; Have it Made Here Tours on June 16-18; and a new ice cream social and teddy bear picnic on July 2. In the fall, special events including a murder mystery train, pumpkin patch excursions and fall foliage excursions will be available.

The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village is located at 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road, in Lower Chanceford Township.