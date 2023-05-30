York County happenings: Family sought; vouchers for seniors

Staff report

Coroner's Office

Seeking family of Hanover man

The York County Coroner's Office is seeking the family of a Hanover man who died last week.

Neal Smiley Sr was in his 60s and recently lived in Hanover. He died of natural causes last week, according to the coroner's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the coroner's office at 717-840-7617 as soon as possible.

For seniors

$50 in vouchers for fresh produce

The York County Agency on Aging will distribute $50 in vouchers for fruit and vegetables grown in Pennsylvania to qualifying seniors beginning Thursday through the PA Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

The 2023 income limits are: one person, $26,973 ($2248/month); two people, $36,482 ($3040/month); and three people, $45,991 ($3833/month). Qualifying seniors must be York County residents and be 60 years of age by Dec. 31.

All qualifying household members may receive vouchers if their total combined income is within income requirements.

Seniors living in a nursing home, personal care home or any residential facility where meals are provided are ineligible to receive vouchers.

Vouchers will be distributed from June 1 to Sept. 30 at various locations throughout York County. No application is necessary, and no vouchers will be mailed. Seniors must show proof of age and residency when receiving the vouchers.

Vouchers will be distributed at senior centers, at the Agency on Aging office, 2401 Pleasant Valley Road, and at other locations. Go to www.ycaaa.org for dates and sites.