York County happenings: York College art exhibit; summer concert series

Staff report

Art exhibit

‘Selections from the Gunter-Smith Collection’

York College’s Marketview Arts in York City will present an exhibition of student works purchased by retiring college President Pamela Gunter-Smith during her tenure.

The exhibit will be open from Thursday through June 17. An opening reception is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. June 2. The reception for “Selections from the Gunter-Smith Collection” and the exhibition are open to the public free of charge at the gallery, 37 W. Philadelphia St. Hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays; 2-9 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays.

Senior Commons

Outdoor summer concert series to begin

Senior Commons at Powder Mill will kick off its summer concert series at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at the facility, 1775 Powder Mill Road.

The Emigsville Band will perform songs from Elvis, The Beatles and more. Concertgoers will get a free ice cream novelty from Senior Commons, and there will be a raffle basket fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association.

Those attending are asked to bring a chair or blanket and to RSVP by calling 717-741-0961 or emailing mpoole@powdermill.com.

