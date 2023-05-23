ANNOUNCEMENTS

York County happenings: York College art exhibit; summer concert series

Staff report

Art exhibit 

‘Selections from the Gunter-Smith Collection’  

York College’s Marketview Arts in York City will present an exhibition of student works purchased by retiring college President Pamela Gunter-Smith during her tenure. 

The exhibit will be open from Thursday through June 17. An opening reception is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. June 2. The reception for “Selections from the Gunter-Smith Collection” and the exhibition are open to the public free of charge at the gallery, 37 W. Philadelphia St. Hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays; 2-9 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays. 

Artwork from the collection of retiring York College President Pamela Gunter-Smith will be displayed Thursday through June 17 at Marketview Arts.

Senior Commons 

Outdoor summer concert series to begin 

Senior Commons at Powder Mill will kick off its summer concert series at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at the facility, 1775 Powder Mill Road. 

The Emigsville Band will perform songs from Elvis, The Beatles and more. Concertgoers will get a free ice cream novelty from Senior Commons, and there will be a raffle basket fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association.  

Those attending are asked to bring a chair or blanket and to RSVP by calling 717-741-0961 or emailing mpoole@powdermill.com

MORE:Live-action 'Little Mermaid' drab and disenchanting

MORE:Motorcyclist dies in collision with SUV in Peach Bottom

MORE:$1 million lottery ticket sold in York County – was it yours?