York County happenings: 'Trail to Oregon' auditions; Peace Festival; Motorcycle ride

Staff report

Upstart Arts

Auditions for ‘The Trail to Oregon’

Upstart Arts will be holding auditions for “The Trail to Oregon” at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St.

"The Trail to Oregon” is a PG-13 musical based on the popular Oregon Trail video game. You must be 13 to audition.

Anyone auditioning in person should prepare a 30 second to 1 minute portion of any song (can be from the show but does not have to be). There will not be a pianist, so you may play a track on your device or sing a capella. Auditioners will read scenes from the show.

Anyone who wants to audition virtually should record a video of a 30 second to 1 minute portion of any song. No monologue is necessary, but auditioners can read a short comedic monologue if they want. Upload the video to YouTube or Google Drive and share the link to upstartartspa@gmail.com with subject "Oregon Audition." Submissions will be accepted through Monday.

York City

Peace Festival on Saturday

The Peace Festival will be held noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at William Penn Senior High School, 101 W. College Ave.

A free lunch will be served beginning at noon, and a program of panelists and speakers begins at 12:30 p.m. The keynote speaker is Platinum recording artist Freeway.

The intent of the Peace Festival is to create a safe place where nonviolence can be valued and advanced. The hope is for the community to come together in ways that build a more peaceful future.

The Group Violence Intervention program is a sponsor of the event along with Pedal for Peace, Stick & Move Boxing, Morales Kitchen, Designbots Media Firm, Smash Entertainment, York City School District, the Advantage Program, the NAACP, E5 Enterprise and For the Love Inc.

Service providers also will be present to connect people to needed services.

Motorcycle event

Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride, an international charity motorcycle event, will be hosted in York for the fourth year on Sunday.

The ride takes place in 804 cities in 121 countries worldwide and raises money and awareness for prostate cancer research and men's mental health programs/suicide prevention, operating in conjunction with the Movember Foundation. Since 2012, the event has raised more than $34 million.

For more information about the ride, including registration and donation details, go to www.gentlemansride.com.