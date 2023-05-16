York County happenings: Police ask for help; Women's Wellness Group; library book sale; passport fair; giveaway

Staff report

Newberry Township

Police asking for security video

Newberry Township Police are investigating multiple thefts from vehicles during the overnight hours between Monday and Tuesday.

Those car burglaries took place around Kristen Drive, Rolling Hills Court and Paddock Court.

Residents are asked to check any security cameras or doorbell cameras in this area.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact Newberry Township Police at 717-938-2608.

Paul Smith Library

Women’s Wellness Group

Paul Smith Library of Southern York County invites women from all walks of life to join a group that focuses on revitalizing the body, mind and spirit.

The Women’s Wellness Group: A Return to Life Balance, Health, and Happiness is held 1-2:30 p.m. every third Thursday at the library, 80 Constitution Ave., Shrewsbury. Upcoming sessions are Thursday and June 15, July 20, Aug. 17 and Sept. 21.

The group is led by Pam Neale, a retired registered nurse and an expert in health and wellness and is dedicated to fostering open discussions and providing positive ideas, guidance and support on health and wellness strategies.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a notepad to jot down the ideas and inspiration they encounter throughout each meeting.

This event is a Health Literacy event. PA Forward defines Health Literacy as having the ability to make informed decisions in relation to an individual’s physical, mental, emotional or spiritual health, as well as the issues faced by caregivers understanding the health information of a loved one. To learn more about PA Forward, visit www.paforward.org.

To secure a place in the Women’s Wellness Group, RSVP to Pam Neale at pamneale@yahoo.com or contact Paul Smith Library at 717-235-4313.

Dover Library

Book, Plant, Bake Sale

The Dover Library will hold its semi-annual fundraiser Thursday through Sunday at Brookside Park, 4054 Fox Run Road, Dover.

The sale includes gently used books, DVDs, CDs and more as well as plants and homemade baked goods. Proceeds go to helping with library programs.

Sale hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

York County Prothonotary's Office

Passport fair

The York County Prothonotary's Office, 45 N. George St., will hold a passport fair on Saturday by appointment only.

Individuals will have the opportunity to renew or apply for a new passport. Picture service will also be available.

Cellphones are not allowed.

To schedule an appointment, call 717-771-4760.

Zion UCC

Free giveaway

Zion United Church of Christ, 100 Lafayette St. (south side of Penn Park), will hold a free giveaway, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the downstairs social room.

Community members can pick up clothing, linens, lighting, small appliances, cleaning supplies, accessories, books and more.

Call the church office at 717-854-1184 for more information.