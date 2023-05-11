York County happenings: Code Orange day; road work; dementia care support

Staff report

Ozone pollution

Code Orange air quality action day declared

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange air quality action day for Friday covering several counties, including York.

The declaration includes the Susquehanna Valley, the Philadelphia area and the Lehigh Valley-Berks area.

A high ozone concentration in these areas warranted the Code Orange declaration, representing unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups, according to the DEP.

MORE: Dover Township man taken into custody following standoff

MORE: Inch and Co. seeks tax abatements for Spooky Nook-style sports complex

MORE: Scammers using sheriff's department info in latest scheme

On a scale of severity, green signifies good air quality, followed by yellow, orange and finally red representing unhealthy pollution levels for all people, according to the DEP.

Clear skies, warmer temperatures and light winds will contribute to the high ozone concentration on Friday. The DEP recommends young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems limit outdoor activities.

The DEP also encourages residents and businesses to help reduce ozone air pollution by carpooling or using public transportation to limit emissions, refueling cars and trucks after dusk and conserving electricity.

For more information on air quality and the code orange declaration, visit www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/AQPartnersWeb/.

Lower Windsor Township

Road work begins Sunday

Lower Windsor Township Police are advising motorists of road work that will begin around midnight Sunday on Knights View Road and continue through Monday.

Actual paving on the road will begin around 7 a.m. Monday and should be completed by 8 p.m. that night.

Traffic control will be set up and will be actively working throughout the project, police said, and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic.

Police say motorists should expect delays in the area because of the work and to plan accordingly.

Senior Commons

Dementia support group to meet

Senior Commons at Powder Mill will offer a free and confidential dementia care support group next week with answers for concerns and informative discussions.

The group meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at Senior Commons, 1775 Powder Mill Road. Those attending are asked to RSVP by calling 717-741-0961 or emailing mpoole@powdermill.com by Wednesday.

Barbra Kefalas from Gentiva Hospice will explain the warning signs of compassion fatigue and burnout and steps to take to care of yourself.