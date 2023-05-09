York County happenings: Summer Music Academy; public starwatch; Street 2 Creek art project

Staff report

York College

York Summer Music Academy registration begins

The York Summer Music Academy offers string and wind ensembles, lessons, music courses and more through a collaboration between York College and the York Symphony Orchestra.

The academy is open to instrumentalists completing grades eight through 12 in 2023 and is designed to complement the experiences of students in York County. Instructors are members of the York Symphony Orchestra and/or the York College music faculty.

The academy runs 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily June 19-24 at York College, and lunch is included. Early bird tuition is $450 through Monday, and after that tuition is $495. To register, go to https://bit.ly/44IBV6u.

Astronomical Society

Public starwatch on Saturday

The York County Astronomical Society will offer a public starwatch, 8-10 p.m. Saturday at the observatory at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road.

The evening will begin with a screened astronomical presentation on the recent images from the James Webb Space Telescope and other current astronomy topics.

Guests will then be guided on a tour of the sky through one of the club’s telescopes. Attendees will be shown a host of celestial objects.

The event is free, but donations are encouraged. If the weather is clear, all activities will occur as scheduled. In the event of extreme weather, call 717-759-YCAS (9227) for notice of cancellation, or visit www.astroyork.com or the society’s Facebook page at York County Astronomical Society (YCAS).

Call for artists

Street 2 Creek Storm Drain art project

Penn State Extension’s Master Watershed Stewards in York, in partnership with the City of York, the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association and the Watershed Alliance of York, are launching the 2023 Street 2 Creek Storm Drain Art Contest, a project to raise awareness about stormwater runoff and the negative impacts it can have on our waterways.

Each painted storm drain will contain an environmental message connecting stormwater runoff, storm drains and water pollution.

Art submissions are being accepted from artists ages 14 and up who live in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. The deadline for entries is May 22. Guidelines for submitting art can be found at www.street2creek.org.

A panel of local judges will judge the artwork and cash prizes will be awarded to the top three artists. The winning artists will complete their art at three selected storm drains in downtown York. The new paintings will become part of the 18 storm drain murals that can be found between the Codorus Creek and the Royal Square District.

For more information, visit www.street2creek.org or contact Jodi Sulpizio, Master Watershed Steward coordinator, at 717-840-7408 or jrb143@psu.edu.