York County happenings: Food trucks; block party; Indian Steps; planetarium; Garden Club

Staff report

Springettsbury Township

Food Truck Fridays return

Springettsbury Township will welcome food trucks back to Springettsbury Park for the ninth annual Food Truck Fridays beginning this week.

Food trucks will be set up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Friday through Sept. 29 in the southwest section of Springettsbury Park, at the intersection of Whiteford Road and Mount Zion Road.

The event is free, and those attending pay for what they eat.

Go to Springettsbury Township’s Facebook page or www.springettsbury.com to see which food trucks will be available on which dates.

Stewartstown

Block party

Stewartstown’s nonprofits will celebrate Give Local York with a block party, 4-8 p.m. Friday at Stewartstown United Methodist Church, 26 S. Main St., Stewartstown.

Stewartstown’s Food Pantry, Senior Center and Historical Society and the Mason-Dixon Library will host the event near the end of the 24-hour donation period for Give Local York.

Those attending should bring lawn chairs. Chumley’s pit beef and Bonkey’s ice cream will be available, along with hot dogs, chips and beverages. Local band Crossroads Connected 2.0 will perform, and there will be special games and children’s activities, photo ops, and opportunities to talk with representatives from the charitable organizations about their activities.

Indian Steps

Museum to open for the season

Indian Steps Museum will open for its 2023 season Saturday.

The museum, located on the Susquehanna River at 205 Indian Steps Road in Airville, will offer a morning Wildflower Hike with Ranger Kelly at 11 a.m. along wooded trails that lead to a waterfall. At 1 p.m. the museum will open with a Curator’s Tour of the interior and the collections.

Admission is free, with donations appreciated. The museum is housed in the former home of John E. and Carolyn Vandersloot and features a round room, known as a kiva in Hopi culture, along with many collections of Native American artifacts. The grounds at Indian Steps Museum were a gathering place of Native Americans for over 10,000 years. There are several registered archaeological sites on the property.

The museum is owned and operated by the Conservation Society of York County. For further information, visit www.indiansteps.org.

Astronomical Society

Planetarium programs

The York County Astronomical Society will offer Saturday afternoon programs for young children and families and Saturday evening for older family members at the York Learning Center Planetarium. These are the last programs until September.

Saturday’s lineup is: 2 p.m., “One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure”; 2:40 p.m., StarWatch; 3:20 p.m.: “Defying Gravity: It IS Rocket Science.” Evening shows are: 7 p.m.: “Forward! To the Moon”; 7:40 p.m., StarWatch; 8:20 p.m.: “Hot and Energetic Universe.”

The planetarium is located in the York Learning Center, 301 E. Sixth Ave. in North York. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for children and seniors. Admission to any second or third show is $1 each. For more information, visit www.AstroYork.com.

Garden Club of York

Garden Faire and Plant Sale

The Garden Club of York presents its 18th annual Garden Faire and Plant Sale, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the York Expo Center, in the Paddock Building.

Along with many plants, tools and garden art for sale, the event includes demonstrations at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on creating top planters.

Admission and parking are free. For information, go to gardenclubofyork.com.

Shrewsbury

Concert benefits H.O.P.E.

Troy Winemiller will sing a benefit concert for H.O.P.E. at 4 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul UCC, 161 E. Main St., Shrewsbury.

Winemiller will be singing some of the most beloved songs from the Great American Songbook. A free will offering will benefit H.O.P.E. (Help for Oncology Problems and Emotional Support), which provides everything from transportation and food to accessories for families dealing with a diagnosis of cancer.