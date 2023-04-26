York County happenings: SPCA open house; Be My Neighbor Day; chicken barbecue

Staff report

Dover

Chicken barbecue fundraiser

The Dover Lions Club and Boy Scout Troop 67 will hold a joint chicken barbecue on Saturday at Union Fire and Hose Co. No. 1, 30 E. Canal St, Dover.

Sales start at 11 a.m. and last until the dinners are sold out. The cost is $10 and includes half a chicken, baked potato, baked beans and applesauce.

York County SPCA

Open house on Saturday

The York County SPCA plans to host a free community open house, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the shelter, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail.

This is the first public event held at the York County SPCA since the shelter lobby renovation was completed. The event will feature activities for the whole family and classes related to the SPCA’s services and programs.

Adoptable pets will be featured during the event. Currently, canine adoption fees are waived due to a high intake of strays entering the shelter.

Activities will include meeting the artist of Cheddar Paws Dog Art; face painting and other activities for kids; and shelter tours.

Parking is limited, so those attending are asked to carpool if possible and to leave their furry family members at home. For more information, visit www.ycspca.org/communityopenhouse.

Keystone Kidspace

Be My Neighbor Day

WITF’s Ready Set Explore: Be My Neighbor Day comes to Keystone Kidspace in York City on Saturday, using Global Youth Service Days to recognize the legacy of Mister Rogers.

Families who attend this free event will explore the many ways to be a caring neighbor. The event features youth leaders and invites attendees to send a Kindness Card, go on a Kindness Quest, plant a pollinator flower, build a bird feeder, take a photo with Daniel Tiger from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood and more.

The event runs 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Keystone Kidsapce, 10 E. Hamilton Ave. WITF will unveil its new media literacy kiosk, and families will be invited to create DIY cat and dog toys to take home to pets or donate to the York County SPCA.

WITF Education will share favorite bilingual story times (English and Spanish) every half hour with families. A copy of some of their favorite books about kindness will be given to the families who join each story time.

Admission to Keystone Kidspace is free during Be My Neighbor Day.