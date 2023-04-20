York County happenings: Healthy Kids Days; 'On the Town'

Staff report

YMCA

Healthy Kids Days

The YMCA of the Roses is hosting its annual Healthy Kids Day at all of its locations in York and Lancaster counties.

This free, annual event features a variety of family-friendly activities to encourage healthy kids, healthy families and a healthy start to the summer season, including fun runs, water safety lessons, Zumba, food and prizes.

Healthy Kids Day events will be held 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday on Beaver Street in York City for the York Branch YMCA.

On Saturday, April 29, Healthy Kids Day events will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the W. Dale Brougher Foundation YMCA, 100 Constitution Ave., Shrewsbury; and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Bob Hoffman Dover YMCA, 1705 Palomino Road, Dover.

For more information, contact your local YMCA branch at rosesymca.org/branch

York College

‘On the Town’

York College’s Music Program will present “On the Town” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 27-29, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 29, in the Waldner Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are free, and reservations are required through www.ycp.edu/music.

“On The Town” is an energetic 1940s-era musical about three sailors on shore leave in New York City. Chip wants to see the sights, Ozzie is looking for excitement, but Gabey is set on finding the elusive “Miss Turnstiles.” What they discover along the way is a thrilling ride of romance and hilarity with a musical score by Leonard Bernstein featuring “I Can Cook, Too,” “Lonely Town” and the iconic “New York, New York.