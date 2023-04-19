York County happenings: Local theater; Israel brunch; school events

Staff report

Hanover High

‘Matilda The Musical’

Hanover High School will present “Matilda The Musical,” Friday through Sunday at the high school auditorium, 401 Moul Ave., Hanover.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

The production features students from the district’s elementary, middle and high schools, The show is based on the book by Roald Dahl and includes such songs as “Naughty,” “Revolting Children” and “The School Song.”

Tickets prices are studemts $7 in advance, $9 at the door; and adults $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Go to https://hanover.revtrak.net/high-school-drama/ to get tickets online, and they are also available in the Hanover High School office weekdays during school hours.

Belmont Theatre

‘A Fox on the Fairway’

The Belmont Theatre presents “A Fox on the Fairway” by York native Ken Ludwig, Friday through April 30 at the theater, 27 S. Belmont St.

The play is a tribute to the British farces of the 1930s and ‘40s, in a charmingly madcap adventure about love, life and man’s eternal love affair with golf.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30 for adults, $28 for seniors 62+ and $18 for youth 18 and under.Tickets can be purchased online at www.thebelmont.org. Call 717-854-5715 with any questions.

TAFE

‘The Princess Rescuers’

TAFE presents “The Princess Rescuers,” Friday through Sunday at Union Lutheran East Campus, 700 E. Market St.

The award-winning play was written by local playwright Paige Hoke and follows the adventures of three young siblings on a quest to save Princess Vallia, who has been captured by the evil Sinya and her minions.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $12, with some pay-as-you-wish tickets available for the Saturday evening performance.

For information, visit https://tafepa.org/princessrescuers-show-info.

Dover Community Library

Vendor and craft bazaar

Dover Community Library is having a vendor/craft bazaar, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Community Building and parking lot area.

A variety of goods will be for sale by local vendors. Proceeds benefit the library.

York JCC

Israel 75th Celebration Brunch

The York Jewish Community Center will host its Israel 75th Celebration Brunch, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday. This event is free and requires registration.

The event celebrates Israel’s Independence Day, or Yom Ha’atzmaut, which is celebrated on the fifth day of the month of Iyar (originally May 14, 1948), the Hebrew Date of the formal establishment of the State of Israel.

Complimentary brunch will be provided by Israeli chef Noam Katan, and keynote speaker Ziv Laskin will provide a presentation as the Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks Community Shaliach. A Shaliach is a resource for Israel education and advocacy and provides a living bridge to Israel by promoting Israeli experiences, facilitating social activism and speaking authentically about faith and culture.

For more information, go to yorkjcc.org/israel75.

York Catholic

Concerts and an open house

York Catholic Middle & High School, 601 E. Springettsbury Ave., has several events coming up.

A spring high school concert will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, and a middle school concert will be held at 7 p.m. Monday. Both concerts are free and feature concert bands and choir/chorus.

A art show featuring students work from grades seven through 12 will be on display 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

An open house will be held by appointment 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday for future students and their families. They will get the opportunity to meet teachers, administrators, and current students, along with touring the building. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 717-846-8871 ext. 1345.