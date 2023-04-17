York County happenings: New Hope anniversary; former Warner Bros. executive to speak

Staff report

New Hope Ministries

40th Anniversary Open House

New Hope Ministries will hold a 40th Anniversary Open House Celebration, 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday at its Dover Center, 62 N. Main Street, Dover.

A short program will take place at 5 p.m. The informal event is free and open to the public and is the third community event in a series of nine taking place this year throughout New Hope's footprint to celebrate New Hope's 40th anniversary.

New Hope opened its first site in Dillsburg in 1983 and now serves 16,000 people a year at nine centers and 17 mobile pantries in York, Adams and Cumberland counties.

York College

Retired Warner Bros. executive to speak

Retired Warner Bros. executive Ron Sanders will discuss his 30-year career and share his thoughts about the future of the entertainment industry at 7 p.m. Thursday in York College’s Weinstock Lecture Hall, Willman Business Center.

The event is open to the public free of charge.

Sanders began his work at Warner Bros. in 1991, helping to launch the DVD. He became home entertainment chief in 2005 and was in charge of global distribution of the studio’s films and television programming as well as its video game business. He retired in 2021.