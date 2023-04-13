York County happenings: Meat drawing; Holocaust remembrance; dementia support group

Staff report

Dover

Meat drawing at fire company

Union Fire and Hose Co. No. 1 of Dover is having its monthly meat drawing Friday at the station, at 30 E. Canal St.

Meat prizes are from Weavers of Wellsville. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m. and the drawings begin at 7 p.m. Other games of chance will be available.

The company's service project for April and May is collecting items for the SPCA, such as dog food, cat food, litter, toys, cleaning supplies, etc.

For more information, call Elaine at 717-873-3912.

York JCC

Yom HaShoah Holocaust Exhibit

The York Jewish Community Center will host its Yom HaShoah Holocaust Exhibit from 8:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. This exhibit is free and open to the public.

The event takes place on Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day), and allows participants to come face to face with the atrocities experienced by the Jewish people and others during the Holocaust.

The exhibit will feature screenings of "What I Remember," a 30-minute documentary produced by the York JCC including interviews with two Holocaust survivors with local ties to York, Nessy Marks and Bluma Shapiro, who share their personal stories and experiences as they each navigated survival. During their lifetime they spoke with thousands of York County students and adults, and through this event, their stories remain alive. The screenings will take place at 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

More information can be found at yorkjcc.org/yomhashoah.

MORE:Burn bans issued as wildfire risk remains high in York County

MORE:'Fitting tribute': Students to play piece composed for bullied teen who took his own life

MORE:What impact will the end of the COVID emergency have on your family?

MORE:PennDOT highlights construction projects in York County area, including I-83 upgrades

Senior Commons

Dementia Care Support Group

Senior Commons at Powder Mill will host a free and confidential Dementia Care Support Group at 6 p.m. Thursday at Senior Commons, 1775 Powder Mill Road.

Participants can get answers to caregiving concerns. This meeting will focus on vision changes and how they affect the quality of life for people with dementia. Barbara Goll from Homeland at Home will help the group with adapting to a loved one’s vision loss.

RSVP by calling 717-741-0961 or emailing mpoole@powdermill.com by Wednesday.