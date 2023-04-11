York County happenings: H.O.P.E. events; radio astronomy; 717 Vintage Fest

Staff report

Annual dinner

Voices for H.O.P.E. Banquet

H.O.P.E. will honor volunteer Travis Brown at its biggest annual event, the Voices for H.O.P.E. Banquet, on Thursday, May 4, at the Out Door Country Club, 1157 Detwiler Drive.

Brown has supported H.O.P.E.’s mission as a family and a softball team coach, and he was instrumental in getting journeyman electricians to do work at H.O.P.E. Haven, a retreat space for cancer patients, the organization said.

The Ellwood family will also speak at the banquet about their cancer journey with daughter Stella, who was diagnosed with acute megakaryoblastic leukemia at the age of 4.

The reception and auction begin at 5:30 p.m., with dinner and the program at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $90, with tables of eight receiving a free ticket.

For tickets, email mcauliffeh@comcast.net or call 717-993-3778 by Friday.

H.O.P.E., Help for Oncology Problems and Emotional Support, is a nonprofit based in New Freedom that provides help for cancer patients and their families with meal and transportation assistance, support groups, education and more. For information, visit https://hopelifeline.org/.

Astronomical Society

Learn about solar and radio astronomy

The York County Astronomical Society will hold a daytime event Saturday at the observatory at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kerry Smith will discuss radio astronomy and the society’s future endeavors in that area. Those attending will be able to see the sun through the society’s solar telescope. Radio astronomy is the study of radiated energy in the electromagnetic spectrum below visibly light.

Anyone planning to buy an astronomical telescope is welcome to a telescope clinic, 1-2 p.m., when society members will give advice and information on your first purchase.

The event is free and open to the public, and donations are welcome.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/AstroYork.

New York Wire Works

717 Vintage Fest returns

Revolt Studio presents 717 Vintage Fest, a vintage-only vendor market, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at New York Wire Works, 441 E. Market St.

The event features 65 vendors with vintage clothing, accessories, home décor and more, ranging from earlu 20th century to Y2K items. This is the third year for the fest. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, go to www.717vintagefest.com

H.O.P.E.

Spring Basket Bingo

H.O.P.E.'s Spring Basket Bingo 2023 will take place on Sunday at the New Freedom Community Center, 150 E. Main St., New Freedom.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m., and bingo starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 by Saturday or $22 at the door and include 25 games, five secret games and one thank you game. Refreshments by Tasteful Occasions will be for sale.

Those who donate nonperishable food items will be eligible to win prizes.

Call the H.O.P.E. office 717-244-2174 for information. All proceeds benefit H.O.P.E. (Help for Oncology Problems and Emotional Support).