York County happenings: York College talks; York Catholic events; cemetery conservation

Staff report

York College

'American Ramble'

Veteran journalist Neil King Jr. will speak about his memoir, “American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal,” about his 330-mile walk from Washington, D.C., to New York City, at 5 p.m. Monday at York College's Center for Community Engagement, 59 E. Market St.

King will discuss his stop in York County during “An American Rambles through the Heart of York County,” which is open to the public free of charge and co-sponsored by Hometown History, a video/podcast series.

In the spring of 2021, King embarked on his journey in search of a slice of early America. The former Wall Street Journal reporter passed through York County, up from Maryland and along the rail trail to York. He enjoyed conversation at York mayor Michael Helfrich’s fire pit, took in Ophelia Chambliss’ art exhibit featuring people who help shape community, toured the restoration of historically Black Lebanon Cemetery with Samantha Dorm, and squatted on an outcrop in the Susquehanna River with Paul Nevin to view early Native American rock carvings, called petroglyphs.

York Catholic

Events for alumni and future students

York Catholic Middle and High School will be holding two events this month for alumni and future students.

The Green & Gold Gala event will be held 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Yorktowne Hotel.

Cost is $125 per person, with proceeds benefiting the York Catholic Fund. Dinner will be included along with a silent auction and games. The deadline to RSVP is Tuesday. For more information on tickets visit yorkcatholic.org/green-gold-gala.

The future student athletic events is open to students in grades 1-6. Students will be able to spend time with the varsity players and coaches, listen in on coach's pre-game instruction and participate in team activities.

Team dates are the following: Baseball, 4 p.m. Wednesday; boys' lacrosse, 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18; girls' lacrosse, 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

Hanover

Grief Share

Calvary Bible Church of Hanover is offering Grief Share, a weekly support group and seminar to help those dealing with the loss of a loved one: spouse, parent, child, or close friend.

Grief Share is held 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays beginning April 12 at the church, 603 Wilson Ave. in Hanover. Call the church office to register, 717-632-3954, or email office@cbc-hanover.org.

York College

'What Can History Tell Us About Climate Change?'

A Georgetown professor will discuss “What Can History Tell Us About Climate Change?” at 7 p.m. Friday in York College’s Weinstock Lecture Hall, in the Willman Business Center. The talk by Dagomar Degroot is open to the public free of charge.

Degroot is an associate professor of environmental history at Georgetown. His work explores how communities have responded to abrupt changes in environments on Earth and across the solar system. He is founder and co-director of HistoricalClimatology.com, a popular website that explains what the past can tell us about present-day climate change, and the co-founder and co-director of the Climate History Network, an organization of over 200 academics in many disciplines. He founded and co-hosts the podcast Climate History and established Climate Tipping Points, a student-driven project that aims to introduce a broad audience to the local consequences of climate change.

Spring Grove

Cemetery conservation

The Spring Grove Area Historical Preservation Society will host a workshop on basic cemetery conservation Friday through Sunday.

The workshop runs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Friday and Saturday will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, and Sunday's session will be at Spring Grove Cemetery. The cost is $60 per person.

The workshop will give an inside look at cemetery restoration and discuss techniques to conserve and maintain the integrity of vintage and antique gravestones. It will have a day and a half of classroom instruction followed by a day and a half of discussion, review, field work and demonstration.

To register, call the society at 717-225-0732.