York County happenings: Easter flowers; charity ride for H.O.P.E.; public starwatch

Dover

Easter flowers for sale

Union Fire and Hose Co. No. 1 of Dover will have Easter flowers for sale this weekend.

Flowers will be available 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the fire station, 30 E. Canal St. Cash or credit cards will be accepted.

Stewartstown

Charity ride benefits H.O.P.E.

American Legion Post 455 in Stewartstown will hold a charity ride on Saturday to benefit Kathy Beach and H.O.P.E.

Registration will be noon to 1 p.m. at the post, 19222 Barrens Road, Stewartstown. The ride is open to all vehicles and will have stops at Glen Rock Post 403 and Slate Ridge Post 183 in Whiteford, Maryland.

Cost is $20 per participant and includes admission to see Headstruck at Post 455 at 7 p.m. Helmets are required.

Prizes are $100 for first, $50 for second, $25 for third.

H.O.P.E., Help for Oncology Problems and Emotional Support, is a nonprofit based in New Freedom that provides assistance and support to cancer patients and their families, from a ride to doctor appointments to food pantry and meal assistance, support groups and cancer accessories. For information, go to https://hopelifeline.org/.

Astronomical Society

Public starwatch

The York County Astronomical Society) will hold a public Starwatch, 8-10 p.m. Saturday at the observatory at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road.

The program includes a presentation on the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope and a guided tour of the sky through one of the club’s telescopes. Anyone who has a telescope is welcome to bring it along for expert guidance on using it.

The event is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome.

If the weather is clear, all activities will occur as scheduled. In the event of extreme weather, call 717-759-YCAS (9227) for notice of cancellation, or visit www.astroyork.com or the society’s Facebook page under York County Astronomical Society (YCAS).