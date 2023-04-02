York County happenings: Egg hunt postponed; crisis service; man allegedly assaulted air marshal; Fink event

Staff report

York City

Easter egg hunt postponed

With potential rain and heavy winds forecast for Saturday, the annual York City Easter egg hunt was postponed.

The hunt will be held next 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Kiwanis Lake.

Children ages 1-13 can participate, and the event will have a KidZone by Atomic Bounce. There will also be Easter-themed crafts and a coloring station. Bricker's Fries will provide food, and music will be done by DJ Cashmere.

For more information, visit the City of York website at www.yorkcity.org/about/news/.

WellSpan

New crisis service provider

York and Adams counties have a new crisis service provider as of Saturday.

WellSpan Crisis Services is now the primary provider of crisis services, whether by phone or in-person in both counties.

The new phone numbers to call for crisis service are 717-851-5320 or 800-673-2496.

The previous crisis telephone line staffed by TrueNorth Wellness Services went out of operation on Friday.

WellSpan crisis support services will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Those in need can also dial the Suicide and Crisis Hotline at 988.

TSA

Man charged with assaulting air marshal

A York County man is accused of assaulting a federal air marshal last summer.

Zachary William Easterly, 38, of York County, was charged with misdemeanor assault of a federal officer for the incident that occurred on Aug. 30, 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

It is alleged that he assaulted a special agent of the Federal Air Marshal Service who was engaged in the performance of his official duties.

If convicted, Easterly faces a maximum possible sentence of one year in prison, a year of supervised release and a $100,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the Federal Air Marshal Service, which is an agency of the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration.

Rep. Wendy Fink

Election Integrity Roundtable

State Rep. Wendy Fink, R-Windsor Township, invites constituents from the 94th Legislative District to attend her upcoming Election Integrity Roundtable.

Fink will provide a legislative update followed by a roundtable discussion.

The event will be held 9-11 a.m. Thursday at Fink’s district office, 100 Redco Ave in Red Lion .

To RSVP, call 717-244-9232 or visit www.RepWendyFink.com/Events.